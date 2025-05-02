Foot notes: Why hacks, tools, and trends take the joy out of walking

Once upon a time, walking was considered a top-tier workout. Simple, pleasurable, uncomplicated. Even a toddler and your grandma could pull it off. It needed no gear other than a pair of shoes (and for Milind Soman, even that was optional). Doctors loved it. Fitness experts approved too.

Humans have walked for millions of years. Do we really need tips on how to do it right? (ADOBE STOCK)