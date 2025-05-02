Foot notes: Why hacks, tools, and trends take the joy out of walking
ByKritika Kapoor
May 02, 2025 05:20 AM IST
Walking, once a simple pleasure, is now over-complicated by trends. Experts say to enjoy it without the fuss—just step outside and move!
Once upon a time, walking was considered a top-tier workout. Simple, pleasurable, uncomplicated. Even a toddler and your grandma could pull it off. It needed no gear other than a pair of shoes (and for Milind Soman, even that was optional). Doctors loved it. Fitness experts approved too.