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Get to know... Jasleen Kaur

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 22:21:10 IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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BGMI Esports Athlete Jasleen Kaur was named Krafton India Rising Star this year.
BGMI Esports Athlete Jasleen Kaur was named Krafton India Rising Star this year.
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BGMI Esports Athlete Jasleen Kaur (@Jaslexxnn) is listening to Lana Del Rey songs, learning photography and wishing she didn’t overthink so much

BGMI Esports Athlete & Content Creator, Team 4TR Official, @Jaslexxnn

Currently, I am: Creating content and picking up a new skill: Photography.

High point in life: Being named Krafton India Rising Star this year.

Low point in life: Last year. My Instagram account was taken down three times due to fake copyright violations. I often felt that my hard work was going to waste.

On my playlist: Dhundhala, by Talwiinder and Yashraj; Lover, by Diljit Dosanjh, Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey.

One thing I would never buy: A watch.

Today I’m craving: Cookies and cream chocolate.

Last thing I ordered online: A dress.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: The things that feel hard right now are building you into who you’re meant to be. Don’t rush it.

My favourite subject in school: Science.

My secret skill is: Sketching.

A magic tool I wish I had: The Shaka Laka Boom Boom pencil so I could bring what I draw to life.

My favourite bad habit: I overthink, but it means I’m prepared for anything.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Stay right here in the present. If I went back and changed anything, I wouldn’t be where I am today, and there’s no point rushing to the future.

The best thing about fame: It gives you a voice and the ability to inspire a lot of people.

The worst thing about fame: No personal life, no private space; you have to stay consistent no matter what.

From HT Brunch, October 10, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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