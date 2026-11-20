Currently I am: Creating long-form YouTube content for a global audience, and exploring opportunities in cinema.

High point in life: My performance on India’s Got Latent. It got me recognition and appreciation.

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Low point in life: I got my Engineering degree but turned down placements to pursue content creation. While my friends started stable careers, I chose an uncertain path and built it from scratch. That journey taught me to trust my own timeline.

On my playlist: Secondhand, by Don Toliver; the Dhurandhar title track, by Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas; Runaway, by Kanye West ft. Pusha T.

One thing I would never buy: An Apple Watch.

Today I’m craving: Chicken biryani.

Last thing I ordered online: A whole lotta munchies, which I eat while writing.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Embrace new experiences, meet new people, make mistakes, and stay open to learning. Every interaction and every challenge will help shape your journey.

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{{^usCountry}} My favourite subject in school: Biology…I topped it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite subject in school: Biology…I topped it. {{/usCountry}}

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I’d swipe right on: Honesty and not being pretentious.

My secret skill is: My emotional intelligence. I can connect with people from diverse backgrounds, and adapt to different personalities. It’s what lets me create content that resonates with a wide audience.

A superpower I wish I had: Lightning speed. I live in Mumbai, so I think that explains it.

My favourite Sunday memory: Spending the entire day playing cricket with my building friends. After the match, we’d pool together a few rupees, buy fruit beer, and celebrate.

My plans for next Sunday: Sleep.

My most starstruck moment: Meeting Ranveer Singh. As an assistant director, I got the opportunity to be his sample model for a photoshoot. Watching him recreate my pose was surreal.

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My favourite bad habit: Sweets; I can have sweets for breakfast.

The best thing about fame: Having strangers appreciate my work. Knowing you’ve connected with someone you’ve never met is unmatched.

The worst thing about fame: I spent years working to be seen, so why complain now? I want more recognition, more opportunities, and a bigger audience. I didn’t choose the entertainment industry to live a low-key life. I’m here to go big.

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2026

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