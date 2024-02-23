 Hear and now: How sound-engineers make magic with music - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Hear and now: How sound-engineers make magic with music

Hear and now: How sound-engineers make magic with music

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Feb 23, 2024 05:12 PM IST

Sound engineers can make or break a gig. The job is thankless. The view, spectacular. Three experts talk about jumping genres and staying in the business

Close your eyes at a live performance and you’ll realise there’s a secret superhero at work. At music festivals, dance recitals or even when the wedding reception features a band, somewhere, there’s a sound engineer who knows that every note matters, and every ear deserves to hear it.

Mumbai’s David James did interships and learnt on the job. Understanding music is important. So is networking.
Mumbai’s David James did interships and learnt on the job. Understanding music is important. So is networking.
Delhi’s Anindo Bose is also the pianist of Advaita and Shadow and Light. (Pavitra Chari)
Delhi’s Anindo Bose is also the pianist of Advaita and Shadow and Light. (Pavitra Chari)
Pune’s Simran Sachin Nasre says that each genre needs different treatment.
Pune’s Simran Sachin Nasre says that each genre needs different treatment.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On