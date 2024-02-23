Hear and now: How sound-engineers make magic with music
Feb 23, 2024 05:12 PM IST
Sound engineers can make or break a gig. The job is thankless. The view, spectacular. Three experts talk about jumping genres and staying in the business
Close your eyes at a live performance and you’ll realise there’s a secret superhero at work. At music festivals, dance recitals or even when the wedding reception features a band, somewhere, there’s a sound engineer who knows that every note matters, and every ear deserves to hear it.
Share this article