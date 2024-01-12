close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / It field’s different: The best stories from India’s hockey heroines

It field’s different: The best stories from India’s hockey heroines

ByUrvee Modwel
Jan 12, 2024 10:04 AM IST

As the Indian women’s hockey team gears up for the Paris Olympics, meet some players who are hoping to win big

Sportspeople often say they’re driven by hunger – that they’ve got an appetite for winning. Neha Goyal, 27, midfielder on the Indian women’s hockey team, however, recalls being driven by actual hunger. She grew up in Sonipat, Haryana, with an alcoholic father and a factory-worker mother. “My mother made 800-900 a month. Our entire household ran on that; our school fees, everything,” Goyal recalls. When a school friend told her that playing hockey meant both new shoes and new clothes, Neha headed straight for the field. She was nine years old.

Midfielder Neha Goyal’s mother made <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>800-900 a month, a salary that ran the household and paid the bills.
Midfielder Neha Goyal’s mother made 800-900 a month, a salary that ran the household and paid the bills.
By 2013, Monika Malik had played her first tournament and won her first medal, which convinced her parents that hockey was a viable career.
By 2013, Monika Malik had played her first tournament and won her first medal, which convinced her parents that hockey was a viable career.
Captain Savita Punia chose to try out for hockey after her grandfather told her it required immense skill.
Captain Savita Punia chose to try out for hockey after her grandfather told her it required immense skill.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out