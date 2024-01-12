It field’s different: The best stories from India’s hockey heroines
Jan 12, 2024 10:04 AM IST
As the Indian women’s hockey team gears up for the Paris Olympics, meet some players who are hoping to win big
Sportspeople often say they’re driven by hunger – that they’ve got an appetite for winning. Neha Goyal, 27, midfielder on the Indian women’s hockey team, however, recalls being driven by actual hunger. She grew up in Sonipat, Haryana, with an alcoholic father and a factory-worker mother. “My mother made ₹800-900 a month. Our entire household ran on that; our school fees, everything,” Goyal recalls. When a school friend told her that playing hockey meant both new shoes and new clothes, Neha headed straight for the field. She was nine years old.
