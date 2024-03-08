 Land on your bot: A guide to every day AI - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Land on your bot: A guide to every day AI

Land on your bot: A guide to every day AI

ByUrvee Modwel
Mar 08, 2024 09:26 AM IST

AI will probably take over the world. Make it serve you while you still can. Here are the coolest tools to make everyday life easier

The bots are coming! They’re coming for our jobs! They’re learning fast! They’re going to evolve into a super race and wipe us out of existence! Enough with the exclamations. Nvidia’s chief executive officer Jensen Huang says that the peak of artificial intelligence advancements may come in five years. We’ve got time. Why not make AI work for us until then? Here’s how bots can make everyday life better.

In Her (2013) Joaquin Phoenix plays a lonely writer who builds a relationship with an operating system.
In Her (2013) Joaquin Phoenix plays a lonely writer who builds a relationship with an operating system.
From trip planning to checking grammar, AI can do most of the dirty work for you.
From trip planning to checking grammar, AI can do most of the dirty work for you.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On