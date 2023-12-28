close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Light, bright, modern: Home decor trends for 2024

Light, bright, modern: Home decor trends for 2024

ByTanisha Saxena
Dec 28, 2023 09:01 PM IST

The future is bright. Decor trends for 2024 promise light, simple, but not-quite-minimalist living. Here’s how to style it right

The good news: Decor trends for the coming year are easy on the eye, on the pocket and on the living. No heavy chandeliers, no shiny surfaces to reflect your every design regret. No worries about grubby stains on hard-to-clean surfaces. Designers recommend straightforward, light elements, but not stark minimalism. “It’s often, and wrongly, associated with boredom,” says Ambereen Gupta, founder and managing partner at Casa Amber in Delhi. “In reality, it’s a deliberate design philosophy that focuses on simplicity, functionality, and intentional living. It brings a sense of calm sophistication, emphasising quality over clutter.”

Rely on your taste in art to give a space a personalised feel. Contemporary art pieces brings in vibrancy. Or choose an unusual piece with subtle textures that divulge secrets only to keen viewers. (Shutterstock)
Rely on your taste in art to give a space a personalised feel. Contemporary art pieces brings in vibrancy. Or choose an unusual piece with subtle textures that divulge secrets only to keen viewers. (Shutterstock)
Opt for a sofa with clean lines and a subtle neutral upholstery. Pair it with a sleek coffee table with light-coloured wood or metal accents. (Shutterstock)
Opt for a sofa with clean lines and a subtle neutral upholstery. Pair it with a sleek coffee table with light-coloured wood or metal accents. (Shutterstock)
Lighting is crucial. Dark corners need only soft light to turn them into cosy nooks. Consider pendant lights with sleek lines or statement floor lamps that can be moved. (Shutterstock)
Lighting is crucial. Dark corners need only soft light to turn them into cosy nooks. Consider pendant lights with sleek lines or statement floor lamps that can be moved. (Shutterstock)
Walls in black, white, creams and browns create a calming blur so other objects can stand out. (Shutterstock)
Walls in black, white, creams and browns create a calming blur so other objects can stand out. (Shutterstock)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out