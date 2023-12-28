Light, bright, modern: Home decor trends for 2024

The good news: Decor trends for the coming year are easy on the eye, on the pocket and on the living. No heavy chandeliers, no shiny surfaces to reflect your every design regret. No worries about grubby stains on hard-to-clean surfaces. Designers recommend straightforward, light elements, but not stark minimalism. “It’s often, and wrongly, associated with boredom,” says Ambereen Gupta, founder and managing partner at Casa Amber in Delhi. “In reality, it’s a deliberate design philosophy that focuses on simplicity, functionality, and intentional living. It brings a sense of calm sophistication, emphasising quality over clutter.”

Rely on your taste in art to give a space a personalised feel. Contemporary art pieces brings in vibrancy. Or choose an unusual piece with subtle textures that divulge secrets only to keen viewers. (Shutterstock)