Light, bright, modern: Home decor trends for 2024
Dec 28, 2023 09:01 PM IST
The future is bright. Decor trends for 2024 promise light, simple, but not-quite-minimalist living. Here’s how to style it right
The good news: Decor trends for the coming year are easy on the eye, on the pocket and on the living. No heavy chandeliers, no shiny surfaces to reflect your every design regret. No worries about grubby stains on hard-to-clean surfaces. Designers recommend straightforward, light elements, but not stark minimalism. “It’s often, and wrongly, associated with boredom,” says Ambereen Gupta, founder and managing partner at Casa Amber in Delhi. “In reality, it’s a deliberate design philosophy that focuses on simplicity, functionality, and intentional living. It brings a sense of calm sophistication, emphasising quality over clutter.”
