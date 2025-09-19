Listicle: 10 artworks that uncannily predicted the future

Victor Brauner’s Self-Portrait with Enucleated Eye. The Romanian surrealist blended human, animal and object when he painted his figures. He often represented subjects whose eyes or a single eye were detached from their orbits. He probably wouldn’t have painted this oil on canvas in 1931 had he known what was to come. In 1938, Brauner got into a bar brawl and was hit by a glass. He lost only his left eye. Victor Brauner painted this portrait of himself in 1931 — seven years before he lost his eye in a bar brawl. (MUSÉE NATIONAL D’ART MODERNE)

In 1999, Michael Richards sculpted himself pierced by planes — two years before he died in the 9/11 attack. (NORTH CAROLINA MUSEUM OF ART)

Michael Richards’s Tar Baby vs St. Sebastian. Did the sculptor foresee his death in an airplane attack? His 1999 work used a bronze cast of his own body dressed as an Afro-American Tuskegee aviator. It featured dozens of aircrafts pierced through its form. On September 11, 2001, Richards was in his studio on the 92nd floor of the World Trade Centre (North Tower), when the first hijacked plane flew into the floor above, killing him and thousands of others.

Van Gogh made this self-portrait in May 1890, barely two months before he died by suicide. (KRÖLLER-MÜLLER MUSEUM)

Van Gogh’s At Eternity’s Gate. Critics call it his saddest work – and for a man whose paintings echo his lifelong struggle with depression, that’s saying a lot. The self-portrait was created in May 1890, barely two months before he died by suicide. It is impossible not to be moved to tears seeing the image of a frail old man, face buried in his hands – absolutely alone, slouched in a chair, probably weeping in despair. As if he knew the end was near.

Andy Warhol’s 1978 and 1986 works referenced the power of the façade, echoing our Insta feeds today. (CHRISTIE’S)

Andy Warhol’s Self-Portrait with a Skull. Those outside the art world remember the American visual artist as the one who claimed, “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes”. Reels are shorter than that now. Fame is ever more fleeing. But his self-portrait (he made one in 1978 and another in 1986) are both cheeky references to the power of the façade, the creation of the public persona and the obsession with the self. All of that echoes in our Insta feeds today.

Manabu Ikeda’s Foretoken (2008) eerily foreshadows the 2011 tsunami, which devastated Japan. (MIZUMA ART GALLERY)

Manabu Ikeda’s Foretoken. Okay, so Ikeda is Japanese. His pen-and-ink drawings blend civilisation and nature. He would, at some point, paint a giant wave. But the gigantic 2008 work, a giant wave made up of intricate illustrations of skyscrapers, streets, urban landscapes and industrial activity, eerily foreshadows the 2011 tsunami, which devastated Japan. Life imitated art. We wish it didn’t.

A century before the pandemic, Edward Hopper’s paintings echoed the isolation of lockdown life. (THE ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO)

Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks. Hopper was painting about 100 years before the pandemic. His world already seemed solitary, lonely, empty. There were lone figures in cubicles. Women gazing longingly out the window. Pensively spending an evening at home. Our life in lockdown echoed his mood. But Nighthawks, his best-known work, might best capture our halting steps out, as we isolated at restaurants, eager for company, but not quite so close.

The Expected One (1860) shows a young woman on a field path, holding what looks like a smartphone. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller’s The Expected One. Did the Austrian have a time machine? He painted the work in 1860. It depicts a young woman walking down a field path in a bonnet, voluminous skirt and boots. But wait. Is she texting on a smartphone? Why are her eyes looking down at what appears to be a device in her hands? Relax. It’s a hymn book. But she’s just as engrossed. She hasn’t even noticed the young man watching her.

Jean-Marc Côté’s 1899 work foreshadowed vacuum cleaners and Roombas. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Jean-Marc Côté’s Electric Scrubbing. No, there were no motorised home-cleaning devices in 1899, when this postcard-style picture was painted. The image was meant to be a joke, an outlandish vision of what life might look like a century on, for the France En L’an 2000 series. But here we are, in Côté’s future, with a vacuum cleaner in the cupboard and a Rooma on our wishlist. Our homes, however, don’t seem quite so grand.

Cildo Meireles’s Tower of Incomprehension (2001) predicted the current age of information overload. (CILDO MEIRELES)

Cildo Meireles’s Tower of Incomprehension. Yes, the Brazilian conceptual artist was riffing on the Biblical Tower of Babel in his 2001 installation, with a towering stack of used analogue radios all tuned to different radio stations at the same time. But his work unknowingly riffs on the future too. He warns of information overload, the crush of mass-media chatter, the rise of miscommunication and echo chambers. We weren’t listening then, and it seems almost too late now.

Nam June Paik’s Electronic Superhighway predicted the upcoming digiscape all the way back in 1995. (NAM JUNE PAIK ESTATE)

Nam June Paik’s Electronic Superhighway. The Korean video artist predicted the upcoming digiscape all the way back in 1995. Paik’s installation Electronic Superhighway used hundreds of video monitors, TV sets, DVD players and neon lights to form a map of the US, each state displaying different video clips. It underlined his vision of global electronic interconnectivity. That you’re reading this on a screen via the internet means his vision came true!

