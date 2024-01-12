close_game
Listicle: 10 bands from the '90s that we hope to see at an Indian gig

Listicle: 10 bands from the ’90s that we hope to see at an Indian gig

Karishma Kuenzang
Jan 12, 2024

Ronan Keating, The Backstreet Boys and the Goo Goo Dolls have played here. Soon, Sting will too. Who next? Here’s our wishlist

Britney Spears. The OG ’90s popstar first performed as an opening act for NSYNC before she debuted solo in 1999, with the ...Baby One More Time Tour. Plus Britney: Piece of Me, the Las Vegas residency she launched in 2013 literally jumpstarted the pop-gig scene in LA. A Britney show means tough choreography, stunts and lyrics we know. So why not?

A Britney Spears gig means great choreography, stunts and lyrics we know. So why not?
JT hasn’t toured since Man of the Woods (2018-2019).
The group tours Japan and Serbia this year. Surely, India has enough fans for a Peas party?
Pop’s emo queen has had a makeover and some great shows in the last few years.
Evanescence’s goth vibe lasted years. And last year marked 20 years of their debut, Fallen.
Nickelback plays in Europe later in the year.
It’s the year of Oasis: Their 1994 debut album is 30 and the band is all set to tour.
We want Mariah Carey and her five-octave range all year, and in India.
On last year’s Renaissance Tour, Bey got fans to dress in silver and chrome to match the visual theme.
There’s no rumour of a comeback Viva gig. But they did have a mini reunion during the lockdown.
