Listicle: 10 bands from the ’90s that we hope to see at an Indian gig
Jan 12, 2024 10:22 AM IST
Ronan Keating, The Backstreet Boys and the Goo Goo Dolls have played here. Soon, Sting will too. Who next? Here’s our wishlist
Britney Spears. The OG ’90s popstar first performed as an opening act for NSYNC before she debuted solo in 1999, with the ...Baby One More Time Tour. Plus Britney: Piece of Me, the Las Vegas residency she launched in 2013 literally jumpstarted the pop-gig scene in LA. A Britney show means tough choreography, stunts and lyrics we know. So why not?
