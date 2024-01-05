close_game
Listicle: 10 book trends that will fire up your reading in 2024

Listicle: 10 book trends that will fire up your reading in 2024

Arshia Dhar
Jan 05, 2024

More people are enjoying reading together, whether discussing the same book, swapping books, or reading silently. Ebooks are popular, as are non-fiction books about India, economics, and wellness. AI technology is enhancing the reading experience, with interactive ebooks and AI-generated audiobooks. Politics and history books are expected to be popular in 2024, as well as zines and books in translation. BookTok and social media have helped promote new works, and memoirs by celebrities like Ru Paul and Britney Spears are highly anticipated.

Reading groups. Writer Tejaswini Apte-Rahm’s debut novel, The Secret of More, was shortlisted for the best fiction book at the Tata Literature Live awards in 2023. She says she’s noticed more “people enjoying coming together over books, whether they read the same book and discuss it, or bring books to swap with others, or talk about whatever book they happen to be reading, or simply read silently together in a park or an open space.”

People are enjoying book clubs, swaps, talks and silent reading groups.
People are enjoying book clubs, swaps, talks and silent reading groups.
Standard Ebooks (Standardebooks.org) turns clunky digitised scans of classics into readable versions.
Standard Ebooks (Standardebooks.org) turns clunky digitised scans of classics into readable versions.
Non-fiction, the genre that keeps some publishers in business, has books about more than business.
Non-fiction, the genre that keeps some publishers in business, has books about more than business.
Legible, debuted the world’s first interactive version of A Christmas Carol, run on AI.
Legible, debuted the world’s first interactive version of A Christmas Carol, run on AI.
Hearing a book being narrated to you, in a celebrity voice, is the luxury no one knew they needed.
Hearing a book being narrated to you, in a celebrity voice, is the luxury no one knew they needed.
The sales of titles related to history have never been better.
The sales of titles related to history have never been better.
Zines are colourful, evocative, and intimate.
Zines are colourful, evocative, and intimate.
Publishers are looking towards regional languages with a rich literary scene, for translations.
Publishers are looking towards regional languages with a rich literary scene, for translations.
Book-themed pages, Reels, and accounts have offered 10-second teasers for new works.
Book-themed pages, Reels, and accounts have offered 10-second teasers for new works.
This year, Ru Paul is coming out with a memoir, as are Salman Rushdie and Britney Spears.
This year, Ru Paul is coming out with a memoir, as are Salman Rushdie and Britney Spears.
