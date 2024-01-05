Listicle: 10 book trends that will fire up your reading in 2024

Reading groups. Writer Tejaswini Apte-Rahm’s debut novel, The Secret of More, was shortlisted for the best fiction book at the Tata Literature Live awards in 2023. She says she’s noticed more “people enjoying coming together over books, whether they read the same book and discuss it, or bring books to swap with others, or talk about whatever book they happen to be reading, or simply read silently together in a park or an open space.”

