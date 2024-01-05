Listicle: 10 book trends that will fire up your reading in 2024
Jan 05, 2024 03:40 PM IST
More people are enjoying reading together, whether discussing the same book, swapping books, or reading silently. Ebooks are popular, as are non-fiction books about India, economics, and wellness. AI technology is enhancing the reading experience, with interactive ebooks and AI-generated audiobooks. Politics and history books are expected to be popular in 2024, as well as zines and books in translation. BookTok and social media have helped promote new works, and memoirs by celebrities like Ru Paul and Britney Spears are highly anticipated.
Reading groups. Writer Tejaswini Apte-Rahm’s debut novel, The Secret of More, was shortlisted for the best fiction book at the Tata Literature Live awards in 2023. She says she’s noticed more “people enjoying coming together over books, whether they read the same book and discuss it, or bring books to swap with others, or talk about whatever book they happen to be reading, or simply read silently together in a park or an open space.”
