Listicle: 10 film adaptations that ditched their book endings

The Idea of You. Both Robin Lee’s 2017 book and the 2024 movie follow a 40-year-old single mom falling for a 24-year-old boy-band heartthrob. Both tackle ageism, sexism and female desire. Casting Anne Hathaway in the adaptation was a genius move. Who could resist her at any age? The movie strays from the OG sombre ending. Book Solène ghosts Hayes to focus on her daughter. Movie Solène reunites with Hayes after five years. A rare happily-ever-after that doesn’t feel forced. The Idea of You had a more sombre ending in the book. The film gives the characters a happily-ever-after.

The Count of Monte Cristo movie is nowhere as deep as the book.

The Count of Monte Cristo. In Alexandre Dumas’s 1844 tale of vengeance, sailor Edmond Dantès is framed and thrown into a hellish island prison. He escapes, reinvents himself as the Count of Monte Cristo, and extracts epic revenge. The 2002 movie has less brooding, more action. The payback comes via sword fights. The movie is also more romantic. Edmond gets his Mercédès. On screen, everything is sweeter, neater, tied up with a bow. But nowhere near as deep.

Only book nerds know how dark the original fairytale of The Little Mermaid is.

The Little Mermaid. Disney’s 1989 cartoon is (expectedly) all sunshine and adorable talking sea creatures. Ariel trades her voice for legs to pursue Prince Eric. Sea witch Ursula is the villain only because she wants the deal honoured. But Ariel gets her legs, voice and man in the end. The fairytale is less cute. The mermaid also desires a human soul. Her tongue is chopped off by the Sea Witch. Her prince marries a human. She dissolves into sea-foam. Oh no, did we just burst your air-bubble?

In the book, First Blood, Rambo is morally murky. Movie Rambo is a misunderstood underdog.

First Blood. This tale of a PTSD-riddled veteran, waging a one-man war, is Sylvester Stallone at his finest. But it’s a major departure from David Morrell’s 1972 novel. Book Rambo is morally murky. He kills people and their dogs. The book ends with both Rambo and Sheriff Teasle dying in a final showdown. Movie Rambo mostly wounds people. He ends up getting arrested and rebranded as a misunderstood underdog. The tweak fuelled a franchise that churned money for decades.

The Scarlet Letter movie adaptation lacks the book’s subtlety and moral complexity.

The Scarlet Letter. In Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1850 classic, Hester Prynne, a young Puritan woman, must wear a scarlet “A” (for adultery) after bearing a child out of wedlock. She bears her public shaming with dignity, while her lover, Dimmesdale is torn by guilt and comes clean as he dies. The 1995 movie, starring Demi Moore and Gary Oldman, tosses the book’s subtlety and moral complexity out the window. It’s steamy, with witch-hunt subplots, Native Americans and a happy ending. A razzie-nominated disaster.

My Sister’s Keeper changed the OG twist, making Kate die so that Anna didn’t have to donate her organs.

My Sister’s Keeper. In Jodi Picoult’s 2004 novel My Sister’s Keeper and its movie adaptation, teen Anna sues her parents when she learns she was conceived just to be her sick sister Kate’s organ donor. The book wrestles with medical ethics and family duty. Anna wins the case but dies in a car crash, saving Kate. In the movie, Kate chooses to die, so Anna can live on. Changing the OG twist makes this a blame game no one asked for.

Jaane Jaan, based on The Devotion of Suspect X , changed the ending to be more family-friendly.

Jaane Jaan. Keigo Higashino’s award-winning 2005 Japanese book, The Devotion of Suspect X, follows a single mother, Yasuko, who ends up murdering her abusive ex. Yasuko’s neighbour Ishigami, who is secretly in love with her, helps them cover up the crime. He takes the fall for them too, though they finally own up to the crime. Sujoy Ghosh’s 2023 version, starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat, flips the ending to make it more Indian audience-friendly. Mother and daughter walk free.

In the film version of The Woman in the Window, Anna Fox has more power.

The Woman in the Window. AJ Finn’s 2018 book follows an agoraphobic woman, Anna Fox, who spends her days drinking and spying on her neighbours. One day, she witnesses Jane, across the street, being stabbed and calls the police. The family denies that an attack took place. Turns out, the person stabbed wasn’t Jane. Filmmaker Joe Wright stayed true to the plot, but added an extra murder in the end. The killer’s motivation changes too. But gives Anna more power – she steps out of her home unaided.

Dune (Part 2) flips several plotlines from its source material, Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel.

Dune (Part 2). In Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, the ‘pre-born’ child Alia Atreides kills Baron Harkonnen. In the 2024 movie, her sibling Paul Atreides does the deed. Alia herself is sidelined. Book Chani remains Paul’s devoted ally and true love even after he marries Princess Irulan in a political move. Movie Chani (Zendaya, who would never stand for this!) straight up leaves him. Herbert’s long timelines are shrunk too – ain’t nobody got time to waste with all this dust!

The 2025 Netflix adaptation of My Oxford Year is harsh, but has a more realistic ending.

My Oxford Year. Same title, almost two different stories. The 2025 Netflix adaptation swaps the book’s Eleanor Duran (Ohio) for Anna De La Vega (New York) but keeps her year at Oxford, where she falls for poetry professor Jamie Davenport — who’s secretly battling terminal cancer. Julia Whelan’s 2018 book let Jamie live, let them visit Europe together. The movie is harsh: Jamie dies. Anna does Europe solo to honour his dream. More tears, but also a better resolution.

From HT Brunch, December 13, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch