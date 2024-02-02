Listicle: 10 fits to rock on the red carpet at the Oscars
Feb 02, 2024 08:50 AM IST
Celebrities at the Oscars face dress code rules, loopholes, and styling battles. They go to great lengths to look good, with Botox, pills, and Spanx.
No really, they are. Busy Philipps, showed up with her bestie Michelle Williams at the 2017 awards in a stunning column dress by Elizabeth Kennedy. “I couldn’t wear anything underneath,” she has recounted in several interview. “There wasn’t any room so that night was a special night for me.” Bjork infamously wore a swan costume in 2001. It even laid an egg.
