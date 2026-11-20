Shubeik Lubeik, by Deena Mohamed (2023). In a Cairo where wishes are bottled and sold, the government obviously keeps a close eye on what’s going on. Of course, only the rich and powerful have access to the most potent wishes. But when Aziza, Nour and Shokry each find themselves in possession of a first-class wish, there’s potential to topple the whole system. The novel interlinks their stories, which grapple with ethics and consequences, and throws in plenty of crazy but made-up trivia.

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Mooncakes is a coming-of-age story with queer and disability rep.

Mooncakes, by Suzanne Walker (writer), Wendy Xu (illustrator) (2019). Teen witch Nova Huang follows a white wolf into the woods in her New England town. Turns out, he’s her childhood crush, Tam Lang, and is now locked in battle with a demon horse. Who’s been using dark magic to harness werewolf power? Lang, Huang and her two witchy grandmothers must find a way to defeat this evil. There’s time for romance too. This started out as a webcomic. It’s now a coming-of-age story with queer and disability rep.

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Glass Town brings to life the same fantasy world imagined by Charlotte and Branwell Brontë.

{{^usCountry}} Glass Town, by Isabel Greenberg (2020). Yes, the same fantasy world imagined by Charlotte and Branwell Brontë, and expanded by Emily and Anne. Isabel Greenberg does the illustration and narration, but really, she’s using bits from the Brontës’ stories and biographical information, to create metafiction about the creative process, loss, love and how imagination can save us all. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Glass Town, by Isabel Greenberg (2020). Yes, the same fantasy world imagined by Charlotte and Branwell Brontë, and expanded by Emily and Anne. Isabel Greenberg does the illustration and narration, but really, she’s using bits from the Brontës’ stories and biographical information, to create metafiction about the creative process, loss, love and how imagination can save us all. {{/usCountry}}

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Charity and Sylvia reimagines the real-life story of lesbians Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake in the 1800s.

Charity and Sylvia, by Tillie Walden (2026). For 44 years, starting in the early 1800s, real-life lesbians Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake lived as a couple in small-town Vermont. Their union wasn’t a secret and surprisingly, no one minded. The novel follows the meet-cute, when Sylvia stayed with her sister and Charity, a friend, dropped in. It details how the women built a life together, against all odds – they’re even buried together – and how America shaped up in the half-century of their relationship.

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Far Sector is a cyberpunk superhero series about a murder mystery.

Far Sector #1-12, by NK Jemisin (writer), Jamal Campbell (illustrator) (2021). The sci-fi novelist’s cyberpunk superhero series is high-speed and high-concept. Sojourner “Jo” Mullein, a rookie from the Green Lantern Corps, is sent to the far reaches of the galaxy when City Enduring experiences its first murder in 500 years. Emotion Exploit, a virus that minimises a person’s ability to feel, has thus far kept 20 billion people from three races free from violent crime. The world is unravelling. Jo, immune to Exploit, must solve the murder before it all explodes.

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Days of Sand follows 22-year-old John Clark, who is assigned to photograph the Dust Bowl.

Days of Sand, by Aimée de Jongh (2021). It’s the Great Depression, and 22-year-old John Clark is assigned to photograph the Dust Bowl. The Farm Security Administration hopes the pictures can raise money for victims, but Clark must stick to the script. He gets to Oklahoma, where questions about his work, purpose, and impact test his training and humanity. Writer and illustrator de Jongh draws from real-life stories, including the work of photographer Dorothea Lange for her novel.

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In Plain Jane and the Mermaid, Jane has to rescue her perhaps-fiancé from a mermaid kidnapper.

Plain Jane and the Mermaid, by Vera Brosgol (2024). Unless Jane finds someone to marry, her parents’ estate will be transferred to her horrid cousin. People say she’s too plain to capture the fancy of a man. But she has a plan. Then, her perhaps-fiancé Peter is kidnapped by a mermaid. How rude! In Vera Brosgol’s fairytale, the damsel is not in distress. She’s the heroine who must swim to the depths of the ocean to save her prince from being devoured by his sharp-toothed captor.

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Monstress is a story about Maika Halfwolf, a human-looking teen Arcanic with a severed left arm.

Monstress, by Marjorie M Liu (writer) Sana Takeda (illustrator) (2016-ongoing). Maika Halfwolf is a human-looking teen Arcanic with a severed left arm. She shares a psychic link with the powerful monster, Zinn, who sometimes emerges from the stub. Maika struggles to control and understand its magic, while trying to live a normal teen’s life and avenging her mother’s death. The multi-volume saga is set in a 1900s matriarchal Asia, and is full of adventure and hope.

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In Almost American Girl, Seoul native Robin and her single mother navigate their new life in Alabama, US.

Almost American Girl, by Robin Ha (2020). Seoul native Robin and her single mother are visiting friends in Alabama, when the mother announces that they’re staying for good, and that she’s getting married. It has always been them against the world. Now, in a new country, Robin must learn a new language, new rules and fit into her new stepfamily. Her beloved comic books and friends are on the other side of the world. Who wouldn’t be angry at their mother? But things start to look up when she enrolls her in a comic-drawing class.

The Shuri: Wakanda Forever comic series is about Shuri’s mission to track down her missing brother.

Shuri: Wakanda Forever #1-10, by Nnedi Okorafor (writer), Leonardo Romero (illustrator), Rachael Stott (illustrator), Paul Davidson (illustrator) (2020). When King T’Challa goes missing during a routine space mission, Shuri decides to track down her brother. However, her space escapade, with Storm, Groot and Rocket in tow, ends up with a giant alien bug endangering Africa. She heads to NYC, where the friendly neighbourhood Miles Morales and Ms. Marvel join the adventure. This is the kind of all-in story that comic-book fans love.

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2026

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