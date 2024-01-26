Listicle: 10 mystery books you won’t be able to put down

Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch. This YA debut novel by Codie Crowley is a fast-paced thriller about a girl on the hunt for justice. Between her careless mom, cheating ex-boyfriend, and terrible reputation, Annie Lane is used to being left behind. But she’s never been left for dead before. She she wakes up to find her body’s been dumped on a mountain rumoured to raise the dead. She can’t remember who killed her. But she plans to make them pay. Out August 2024.

