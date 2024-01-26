Listicle: 10 mystery books you won’t be able to put down
Jan 26, 2024 09:46 AM IST
YA debut novel "Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch" follows a girl seeking justice after being left for dead; "Island Witch" is a raw and brutal thriller set in 19th century Sri Lanka; "Assassins" by S Hussain Zaidi is a cat and mouse game set in Bangkok; "Finding Sophie" explores the disappearance of a girl and the mysterious neighbor who refuses to speak; "The Kamogawa Food Detectives" follows a father-daughter duo who recreate dishes from people's memories; "The Velvet Hotline" is about a teacher at a suicide hotline center who receives a mysterious call; "While We Were Burning" delves into race and class issues in Memphis; "The Silent Scream" is a thriller set in a remote hill town; "Young Rich Widows" is a covert investigation into a law firm crash; "Middle of the Night" is a gripping story of a man returning to his childhood home after a kidnapping.
Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch. This YA debut novel by Codie Crowley is a fast-paced thriller about a girl on the hunt for justice. Between her careless mom, cheating ex-boyfriend, and terrible reputation, Annie Lane is used to being left behind. But she’s never been left for dead before. She she wakes up to find her body’s been dumped on a mountain rumoured to raise the dead. She can’t remember who killed her. But she plans to make them pay. Out August 2024.
Share this article