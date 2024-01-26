 Listicle: 10 mystery books you won’t be able to put down - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 mystery books you won’t be able to put down

Listicle: 10 mystery books you won’t be able to put down

ByUrvee Modwel
Jan 26, 2024 09:46 AM IST

YA debut novel "Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch" follows a girl seeking justice after being left for dead; "Island Witch" is a raw and brutal thriller set in 19th century Sri Lanka; "Assassins" by S Hussain Zaidi is a cat and mouse game set in Bangkok; "Finding Sophie" explores the disappearance of a girl and the mysterious neighbor who refuses to speak; "The Kamogawa Food Detectives" follows a father-daughter duo who recreate dishes from people's memories; "The Velvet Hotline" is about a teacher at a suicide hotline center who receives a mysterious call; "While We Were Burning" delves into race and class issues in Memphis; "The Silent Scream" is a thriller set in a remote hill town; "Young Rich Widows" is a covert investigation into a law firm crash; "Middle of the Night" is a gripping story of a man returning to his childhood home after a kidnapping.

Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch. This YA debut novel by Codie Crowley is a fast-paced thriller about a girl on the hunt for justice. Between her careless mom, cheating ex-boyfriend, and terrible reputation, Annie Lane is used to being left behind. But she’s never been left for dead before. She she wakes up to find her body’s been dumped on a mountain rumoured to raise the dead. She can’t remember who killed her. But she plans to make them pay. Out August 2024.

This YA debut novel by Codie Crowley is a fast-paced thriller about a girl on the hunt for justice.
This YA debut novel by Codie Crowley is a fast-paced thriller about a girl on the hunt for justice.
Inspired by local folklore, the daughter of a demon-priest tries to find out who’s terrorising her village.
Inspired by local folklore, the daughter of a demon-priest tries to find out who’s terrorising her village.
Investigative journalist S Hussain Zaidi’s novel follows don Shakti Pillai.
Investigative journalist S Hussain Zaidi’s novel follows don Shakti Pillai.
Imran Mahmood’s novel is told from the alternating perspectives of parents Harry and Zara.
Imran Mahmood’s novel is told from the alternating perspectives of parents Harry and Zara.
The Japanese book is set in a diner run by Koishi Kamogawa and her father Nagare.
The Japanese book is set in a diner run by Koishi Kamogawa and her father Nagare.
Arsh Verma’s debut novel follows a school teacher who volunteers at a suicide hotline centre.
Arsh Verma’s debut novel follows a school teacher who volunteers at a suicide hotline centre.
Sara Koffi’s thriller explores contemporary race and class issues in the US.
Sara Koffi’s thriller explores contemporary race and class issues in the US.
This crime thriller follows a Delhi cop who arrives at a remote hill town where he finds mutilated bodies.
This crime thriller follows a Delhi cop who arrives at a remote hill town where he finds mutilated bodies.
The plot follows four widows who are convinced a 1985 private jet crash is not an accident.
The plot follows four widows who are convinced a 1985 private jet crash is not an accident.
Middle of the Night follows Ethan, who returns to his childhood home after his best friend’s kidnapping.
Middle of the Night follows Ethan, who returns to his childhood home after his best friend’s kidnapping.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On