Listicle: 10 pop-culture aliens we’d love to hang out with
Mar 08, 2024 09:34 AM IST
If these 10 aliens are anything to go by, we don’t mind a bit of an abduction or an intergalactic takeover
ET, from ET, the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Little, lost and looking to get back home. Steven Spielberg arguably gifted us the nicest on-screen alien. He hates potato salad but loves Reese’s Pieces candy and beer. And he seems to understand humans better than they understand themselves. Give him his one phone call. And cycle away, haters. There’s nothing to dislike about ET (OK, maybe the voice).
