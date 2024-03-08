 Listicle: 10 pop-culture aliens we’d love to hang out with - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 pop-culture aliens we’d love to hang out with

Listicle: 10 pop-culture aliens we’d love to hang out with

ByArshia Dhar
Mar 08, 2024 09:34 AM IST

If these 10 aliens are anything to go by, we don’t mind a bit of an abduction or an intergalactic takeover

ET, from ET, the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Little, lost and looking to get back home. Steven Spielberg arguably gifted us the nicest on-screen alien. He hates potato salad but loves Reese’s Pieces candy and beer. And he seems to understand humans better than they understand themselves. Give him his one phone call. And cycle away, haters. There’s nothing to dislike about ET (OK, maybe the voice).

Steven Spielberg arguably gifted us the nicest on-screen alien with ET.
In Paul, two comic-book geeks pick up what they think is a hitchhiker, but it’s actually an alien.
Bunny’s green friend, who struts around in a Roman helmet and skirt, is a sketchy kind of alien.
Alan Tudyk plays Harry Vanderspeigle, the alien who flew here to destroy humanity.
The residents of Trisolaris have giant brains, with a possible mix of skeleton, tentacles and gooey stuff.
Nathan W Pyle’s comic strip imagines how someone from another world might view humans.
Robin Williams is Mork pretending to be human while studying human behaviour.
Roger from American Dad! (2005–) is Seth MacFarlane’s tribute to ET.
The Fongoids live in tribal communities, and resemble small humanoids with violet and black skin.
The tree alien from the Branch World’s Planet X in the Marvel Universe landed on Earth in the ’60s.
