Listicle: 10 women who killed on screen and totally slayed

Swathi in Killer Soup (2024). What happens when your lover looks ALMOST like your useless husband? You accidentally-on-purpose murder him and fix your bae to ensure he stays bae (and you stay out of jail). Netflix’s hit comedy thriller has Konkona Sen Sharma playing the nurse-turned-home chef, and Manoj Bajpayee as the husband / squint-eyed doppleganger lover. The dead bodies pile up as the web gets more tangled. One can’t help but agree with some of Swathi’s decisions.

