Listicle: Trophy or not trophy

Steven Yeun. Minari (2020) saw Yeun nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor. He didn’t win, but maybe 2024 will be his year? Both Yeun and his co-star, Ali Wong, were fantastic in Netflix’s edgy comedy-drama, Beef. Yeun played the frustrated contractor Danny Cho to absolute perfection. Remember when he burst into tears during a song about Jesus in Episode 3, the first time we see his character being vulnerable? Anyone who says they weren’t moved is lying.

