Listicle: Trophy or not trophy
Dec 28, 2023 09:04 PM IST
Awards season cometh. Here are our 10 front-runners across films, shows and music. They’re all winners in here
Steven Yeun. Minari (2020) saw Yeun nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor. He didn’t win, but maybe 2024 will be his year? Both Yeun and his co-star, Ali Wong, were fantastic in Netflix’s edgy comedy-drama, Beef. Yeun played the frustrated contractor Danny Cho to absolute perfection. Remember when he burst into tears during a song about Jesus in Episode 3, the first time we see his character being vulnerable? Anyone who says they weren’t moved is lying.
