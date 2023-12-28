close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: Trophy or not trophy

Listicle: Trophy or not trophy

ByUrvee Modwel
Dec 28, 2023 09:04 PM IST

Awards season cometh. Here are our 10 front-runners across films, shows and music. They’re all winners in here

Steven Yeun. Minari (2020) saw Yeun nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor. He didn’t win, but maybe 2024 will be his year? Both Yeun and his co-star, Ali Wong, were fantastic in Netflix’s edgy comedy-drama, Beef. Yeun played the frustrated contractor Danny Cho to absolute perfection. Remember when he burst into tears during a song about Jesus in Episode 3, the first time we see his character being vulnerable? Anyone who says they weren’t moved is lying.

Steven Yeun didn’t win an Oscar for Best Actor for Minari (2020) but maybe 2024 will be his year? Both Yeun and co-star Ali Wong were fantastic in Netflix’s edgy comedy-drama, Beef.
Steven Yeun didn’t win an Oscar for Best Actor for Minari (2020) but maybe 2024 will be his year? Both Yeun and co-star Ali Wong were fantastic in Netflix’s edgy comedy-drama, Beef.
Killers of the Flower Moon, the sixth Martin Scorsese x Leonardo DiCaprio collab is up for Best Picture at the Oscars.
Killers of the Flower Moon, the sixth Martin Scorsese x Leonardo DiCaprio collab is up for Best Picture at the Oscars.
Kieran Culkin. It’s a toss-up between Culkin and his Succession co-stars for a drama acting Emmy.
Kieran Culkin. It’s a toss-up between Culkin and his Succession co-stars for a drama acting Emmy.
Between Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Nick Offerman (And Murray Bartlett. Still not over that, IYKYK), there was humour, there was grit, there was great writing and fantastic acting in The Last of Us.
Between Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Nick Offerman (And Murray Bartlett. Still not over that, IYKYK), there was humour, there was grit, there was great writing and fantastic acting in The Last of Us.
Barbie is nominated for five Oscars, but we hope I’m Just Ken wins for Best Original Song.
Barbie is nominated for five Oscars, but we hope I’m Just Ken wins for Best Original Song.
Miley Cyrus deserves Song of the Year for Flowers.
Miley Cyrus deserves Song of the Year for Flowers.
Celine Song absolutely deserves to win Best Original Screenplay for Past Lives at the Critics Choice Awards. The film was written and directed by Song and is her feature directorial debut.
Celine Song absolutely deserves to win Best Original Screenplay for Past Lives at the Critics Choice Awards. The film was written and directed by Song and is her feature directorial debut.
If nothing else, you’ve seen that phenomenal, funky dance sequence between Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone in Poor Things by now.
If nothing else, you’ve seen that phenomenal, funky dance sequence between Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone in Poor Things by now.
Three Irish actors -- Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Barry Keoghan- - are up for Best Actor at the Golden Globes.
Three Irish actors -- Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Barry Keoghan- - are up for Best Actor at the Golden Globes.
This British comedy-drama premiered at Sundance 2023, where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic Competition.
This British comedy-drama premiered at Sundance 2023, where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic Competition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out