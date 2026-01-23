Locked in: How to do sleek hair without looking chipku

This time, the internet outragers have got it wrong. Yes, sleek, pulled back hair is trending. No, it’s not the oiled braids from your school days, not a Colonialism Remix, not an appropriation of Brown-girl hair codes. Globally, you’ll see it described as slicked-back, wet-look, or glass-hair – and it’s been repeatedly popping up on runways and red carpets heading into the 2026 trend cycle. The look is more chic, and if anything, harder to pull off. Go sleek only with the scalp or crown. You can try a high ponytail, like Deepika Padukone did. (SHUTTERSTOCK) Stylist Nikita Menon, bridal makeup artist Shradha Luthra, and Suhan Shaikh, stylist and zonal technical manager at the hair brand 3TENX, have tips on how to shake free of chipku plaits and do super sleek, sculpted hair in 2026.

Sleek hair looks also include low ponytails, like Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s version. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Scrape it back. It’s not just braids. Sleek hair looks include low buns, sculpted ponytails, thin braids and hair that is pulled back but left loose. The aim is control, shine, and precision – every strand knows where it belongs. Luthra says that the sleek bit can be limited to the finish on the scalp or crown, rather than doing a whole head of sealed-down hair, which means you don’t need to have long hair to try it. Look for inspiration. Sleek hair features a lot in Armani’s 2026 campaign. The looks “repeatedly lean into that clean, glossy, expensive aesthetic,” says Luthra. It also photographs well, works well with statement outfits and jewellery; and comes across as polished even when the styling is simple. Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian have made tight, glossy slicked-back hair their signature over the last season. In India, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas have put the look on our Pinterest boards.

The look feels polished even when the styling is simple. Zendaya wears it best. (INSTAGRAM/@ZENDAYA)

Keep it real. “One of the biggest myths is that sleek hair only suits sharp or ‘model’ faces,” says Menon. It works for round, oval, square and long faces too. The key lies in parting, placement, and proportion, not face shape. “If you have a smaller face, super-tight and super-flat can sometimes overpower your features,” Luthra says. “So, keep the finish sleek but allow tiny softness around the hairline. If you have a larger face, this trend can look incredibly striking because it creates structure and definition.” Shine it right. The difference between greasy Professor Snape locks and a powerful, clean, minimalist look is really how oily your hair naturally is, how clean it is, and how much more shine you add. Don’t use heavy hair oil. Try water-, cream-, or gel-based styling medium so you get the control without the stiffness. Sleek hair isn’t about rigidity or over-styling, says stylist Suhan Shaikh. “It’s about clean lines, controlled texture and confidence. No-flyaways, no frizz. But no tamping down on the oil either. Menon says that it fits into our current obsession with quiet luxury – no attention-seeking curls or extensions, but restrained, high-quality looks.

The look doesn’t just suit “model faces”, such as Bella Hadid’s. But don’t skip your salon appointments. (INSTAGRAM/@BELLAHADID)