News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Main-character energy: See how these trailblazing entrepreneurs did it

Main-character energy: See how these trailblazing entrepreneurs did it

ByHT Brunch Team
Nov 17, 2023 08:08 AM IST

Starting a business, breaking from tradition, building a fan base. See how three entrepreneurs figured it out on their own as they forged their own paths

Going with the flow Avisha Jhunjhunwala Brauner. 32. Founder Nushu.

Starting a business and sustaining it isn’t easy. Three entrepreneurs tell us how they did it. (Cover Illustration Malay Karmakar)
Avisha Jhunjhunwala Brauner founded Nushu, a menstrual brand for urban Indian women.
Nushu is the menstrual brand urban Indian women didn’t know they needed. It sells period underwear – not ugly granny knickers, but pretty briefs with built-in padding that women can wear all day, wash and reuse for up to two years.

Pranay Baidya.
Pranay Baidya’s grandfather was a lawyer, and both his parents worked in finance. All through his childhood in Kolkata, it was pretty much expected he’dstudy either law or finance. But it was his maternal grandmother, Bani Majumdar’s saris that interested Baidya more.

Akshat Rathee.
Akshat Rathee was 25, trained in computer engineering but sticking it out at a multinational accounting firm, when one drunken evening changed his life. “I ended up asking a 52-year-old colleague his annual salary,” Rathee recalls. It was a couple of crores. “I didn’t want to wait that long for that little. I quit the next day.”

New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
