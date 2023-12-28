Make a scene: The cheat code to appreciating cinematography
Dec 28, 2023 09:00 PM IST
Cinematography is what makes some films seem magical and others, a mess. Here’s what to look for during your next binge night
It’s easy to get lost in Asteroid City (2023), Darjeeling Limited (2007), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and The French Dispatch (2021). What is it about Wes Anderson’s style that hooks us in? Is it symmetry, the perfectly composed frames or that muted pastel palette? Turns out, it’s all that and a little bit more.
Share this article