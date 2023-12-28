Make a scene: The cheat code to appreciating cinematography

It’s easy to get lost in Asteroid City (2023), Darjeeling Limited (2007), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and The French Dispatch (2021). What is it about Wes Anderson’s style that hooks us in? Is it symmetry, the perfectly composed frames or that muted pastel palette? Turns out, it’s all that and a little bit more.

In Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, scenes start off with bright, saturated reds and purples, but as the building loses its shine, so does the visual palettez.