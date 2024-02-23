Man, myth, chef, legend. How Imtiaz Qureshi changed Indian cooking

If we can eat together, we can live together. And I’ve had more meals with Mohammed Imtiaz Qureshi, the legendary chef who passed away this month at 93, than I can count. Our daily luncheons at Dum Pukht at Delhi’s ITC Maurya ( the restaurant was closed for lunch) weren’t just about an F&B manager and a master chef talking business. They were lessons in gastronomy and life.

Mohammed Imtiaz Qureshi started out as a royal chef in Lucknow and standardised north Indian cooking techniques. (HT ARCHIVE, Gautam Anand)