Man, myth, chef, legend. How Imtiaz Qureshi changed Indian cooking

ByGautam Anand
Feb 23, 2024 10:18 AM IST

Legendary chef Mohammed Imtiaz Qureshi, who passed away at 93, transformed north Indian cuisine and left a lasting impact on gastronomy and life.

If we can eat together, we can live together. And I’ve had more meals with Mohammed Imtiaz Qureshi, the legendary chef who passed away this month at 93, than I can count. Our daily luncheons at Dum Pukht at Delhi’s ITC Maurya ( the restaurant was closed for lunch) weren’t just about an F&B manager and a master chef talking business. They were lessons in gastronomy and life.

Mohammed Imtiaz Qureshi started out as a royal chef in Lucknow and standardised north Indian cooking techniques. (HT ARCHIVE, Gautam Anand)
Mohammed Imtiaz Qureshi started out as a royal chef in Lucknow and standardised north Indian cooking techniques.
Mohammed Imtiaz Qureshi‘s pièce de résistance is the solo portion of biryani. (Gautam Anand)
Mohammed Imtiaz Qureshi's pièce de résistance is the solo portion of biryani.
Qureshi with Gautam Anand. (Gautam Anand)
Qureshi with Gautam Anand.
Qureshi drew on European techniques to achieve smooth textures in Indian food. (Gautam Anand)
Qureshi drew on European techniques to achieve smooth textures in Indian food.
