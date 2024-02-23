Man, myth, chef, legend. How Imtiaz Qureshi changed Indian cooking
Feb 23, 2024 10:18 AM IST
Legendary chef Mohammed Imtiaz Qureshi, who passed away at 93, transformed north Indian cuisine and left a lasting impact on gastronomy and life.
If we can eat together, we can live together. And I’ve had more meals with Mohammed Imtiaz Qureshi, the legendary chef who passed away this month at 93, than I can count. Our daily luncheons at Dum Pukht at Delhi’s ITC Maurya ( the restaurant was closed for lunch) weren’t just about an F&B manager and a master chef talking business. They were lessons in gastronomy and life.
