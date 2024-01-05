Mute the autocorrect: Why fixing someone’s English is no longer cool
Jan 05, 2024 03:26 PM IST
Correcting someone for their grammar or pronunciation is now considered elitist. Why be a show-off when you could just have good conversation?
Those railing against the phrase, delulu is the solulu, what’s the fight about, exactly? Sure, being delusional can’t be any solution for long. If the problem is with the made-up words delulu and solulu, gather around. There’s so much to unpack, this may well be a YouTube unboxing video.
Share this article