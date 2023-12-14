Nepo-connection issues: Why famous parents aren’t always a win

It’s inescapable. Promos, reviews and chatter about The Archies movie (streaming on Netflix) are everywhere. Suhana Khan looks like her dad, but is she a convincing Veronica? Doesn’t Agastya Nanda, aka Archie, smile just like his uncle, Abhishek Bachchan? Can Khushi Kapoor, a perfect Betty, light up the screen the way her mum, Sridevi, once did? And who’s Dot? Do we know her mummy-papa?

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor debut in The Archies (2023). All three come from film families. (Netflix)