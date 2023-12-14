close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Nepo-connection issues: Why famous parents aren’t always a win

Nepo-connection issues: Why famous parents aren’t always a win

BySneha Krishnan
Dec 15, 2023 05:04 AM IST

Don’t hate on nepo babies. They play the hand they were dealt. And life’s no kinder when your folks are famous

It’s inescapable. Promos, reviews and chatter about The Archies movie (streaming on Netflix) are everywhere. Suhana Khan looks like her dad, but is she a convincing Veronica? Doesn’t Agastya Nanda, aka Archie, smile just like his uncle, Abhishek Bachchan? Can Khushi Kapoor, a perfect Betty, light up the screen the way her mum, Sridevi, once did? And who’s Dot? Do we know her mummy-papa?

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor debut in The Archies (2023). All three come from film families. (Netflix)
At 5’2, Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French actor and singer Vanessa Paradis, is a Chanel runway model.
Ronan Farrow didn’t follow in his mother Mia Farrow’s footsteps but became an investigative journalist.
David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn hasn’t found his footing in either photography or soccer.
Sign out