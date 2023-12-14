Nepo-connection issues: Why famous parents aren’t always a win
Don’t hate on nepo babies. They play the hand they were dealt. And life’s no kinder when your folks are famous
It’s inescapable. Promos, reviews and chatter about The Archies movie (streaming on Netflix) are everywhere. Suhana Khan looks like her dad, but is she a convincing Veronica? Doesn’t Agastya Nanda, aka Archie, smile just like his uncle, Abhishek Bachchan? Can Khushi Kapoor, a perfect Betty, light up the screen the way her mum, Sridevi, once did? And who’s Dot? Do we know her mummy-papa?