No wrong answers: Calculating Girl Math, Boy Math, Vacay Math and more

First, an apology to Aryabhatta. The father of Indian mathematics developed the idea of zero in our place-value system, worked out the approximation of pi, did early trig and algebra. But he’d be lost about girl math, boy math and why young people are so obsessed about it right now. Let’s clue him (and you) in.

Apart from Girl Math and Boy Math, there are personal internal everyday calculations in love, diets, holidays and more. (Adobe Stock)