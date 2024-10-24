OK, Boomer: Why the best celebrity memoirs come from the young and famous

Two decades ago, when Paris Hilton released her glitzy, ditzy memoir, Confessions of An Heiress, critics and haters went wild. The press called it “almost witty”, “vapid”, “insensitive”. They missed that it was tongue-in-chic (The publisher’s pun, not ours. They actually put it on the cover). Who said memoirs had to be doddering tomes written only by nearly dead people, anyway?

Paris Hilton’s first memoir, Confessions of An Heiress, is irreverent, light, and glitzy. And so fun to read. (SHUTTERSTOCK)