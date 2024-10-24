OK, Boomer: Why the best celebrity memoirs come from the young and famous
ByChristalle Fernandes
Oct 24, 2024 08:36 PM IST
You don’t need to be old and wise to pen a memoir. Celeb tell-alls are telling it all, right when we want to read about it. It’s history being told as it is made
Two decades ago, when Paris Hilton released her glitzy, ditzy memoir, Confessions of An Heiress, critics and haters went wild. The press called it “almost witty”, “vapid”, “insensitive”. They missed that it was tongue-in-chic (The publisher’s pun, not ours. They actually put it on the cover). Who said memoirs had to be doddering tomes written only by nearly dead people, anyway?