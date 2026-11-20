Like most 25-year-olds, Reble is still figuring things out. The Meghalaya-born, Guwahati-based rapper – she’s Daiaphi Lamare on the dotted line – had her big moment when her upbeat rap showed up across the Dhurandhar soundtrack last year. She contributed rap vocals and lyrics to this year’s sequel, had a showcase at Rolling Loud India, played the NH7 Weekender in Pune, the BudX NBA basketball festival in Mumbai, and headlined Assam’s Jorhat Music Festival.

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Her fans call her “India’s Lisa” but really, Reble, is her own legend. While other rappers play up their badass vibe, she raps about not fitting in and confronting your demons. Her new six-track EP, 25 in 26, captures the pains of adulthood and holding on to creativity in the face of fame. “It’s the journey of being a young person today,” she says.

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So, what does a year of mainstream fame feel like when you’re just 25? She’s still figuring out that too.

Reble contributed rap vocals and lyrics to both the Dhurandhar movies. (YOUTUBE/@SAREGAMAMUSIC)

You spent years writing about feeling like an outsider — has mainstream attention changed that?

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{{^usCountry}} I always feel like an outsider. Dhurandhar gave me a big push, but Bollywood music is a different world. I don’t know if I belong to that world. I find it hard to put myself out there. And that’s why it’s so conflicting to be an artist. Because in order to get bigger and better, you really need to chase the opportunities, look out for ways to make yourself relevant and worth noticing. People who push themselves are like, “What’s the next thing I can do for attention? How do I get people to talk about me?” I don’t think I have that in me, man. I think you have to be a narcissist to want people to constantly talk about you. I still feel like the person who hasn’t made it. And I’m still writing from the same place as when I started out — the rebellion, the conflict, the need to belong. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I always feel like an outsider. Dhurandhar gave me a big push, but Bollywood music is a different world. I don’t know if I belong to that world. I find it hard to put myself out there. And that’s why it’s so conflicting to be an artist. Because in order to get bigger and better, you really need to chase the opportunities, look out for ways to make yourself relevant and worth noticing. People who push themselves are like, “What’s the next thing I can do for attention? How do I get people to talk about me?” I don’t think I have that in me, man. I think you have to be a narcissist to want people to constantly talk about you. I still feel like the person who hasn’t made it. And I’m still writing from the same place as when I started out — the rebellion, the conflict, the need to belong. {{/usCountry}}

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What do you now love about yourself that you didn’t before?

I like my music better now. I loved what I got to do in the Dhurandhar films. Earlier, the moment I released a song, I’d hate it, and feel like it was trash. Now I’m learning to love what I do.

There’s a lot of anger in your music. What are young people not angry enough about today?

You need to be angry to make the world a better place. But I wish we didn’t have to be so angry. Maybe it’s because older generations weren’t angry enough about their rights and their expectations of a better life. They could tune out what was happening in the world and the economy, and manage to live a good life. We don’t have that option. We also don’t have anything to lose — it’s scary sometimes how much you have to do to meet minimum needs, like having a house or holding down a job or raising a kid.

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The rapper loves hamster videos and memes. (INSTAGRAM/@MARUTHEDOOP)

What gets tiresome about being expected to be edgy all the time?

People don’t know I’m a very different person IRL. You’ll find me looking at hamster videos. There are these videos where hamsters are on bikes, hamsters going on vacation… those are my obsessions.

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Would you want people to look up to you or be a little afraid of you?

Treat me like a normal human being, please!

What is a good day in your life like these days?

A good day is one where I can just sit at home, all day, and play videogames. I’m obsessed with BioShock. After I got a PS5, my definition of a good day definitely changed, LOL.

Reble’s new EP, 25 in 26, captures the pains of adulthood and holding on to creativity in the face of fame.

What was the best — and worst — thing about growing up in Nongbah, Meghalaya?

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The clean air is the best part. It wasn’t until I moved to other cities for work that I realised what a privilege it is to breathe fresh air, and be surrounded by a peaceful environment. Clean air is a human right. It shouldn’t feel like a privilege. The worst part: I had to move out of the state to pursue the career I wanted. Metros give you opportunities, but the cost is noise and pollution.

What’s a word, phrase or idiom in Jaintia that doesn’t sound the same in English?

Jaintia has these really nice-sounding “r” sounds. There’s this phrase, tia chaphrang: Move along. My mum has this idiom that she refuses to explain, and all I know is that it’s a comparison to an insect that’s really lazy and doesn’t move out of its house. She uses it on me all the time!

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Reble loves the fact that her music empowers young kids. (INSTAGRAM/@ROSETISSOPI_)

What’s your most irrational ick?

Lack of confidence. People who are always doubting themselves, always anxiously needing another person’s validation. It shows that you don’t respect yourself or trust yourself. I don’t think anybody has it all together, but fake the confidence if you don’t have it. Fake the swag.

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What’s something you wish we’d stop treating as a red flag?

When people set boundaries, it doesn’t mean that they hate you. They need space sometimes and it’s OK to give it to them. Sometimes, a friend cancels plans. Sometimes, someone can’t make it to a hangout. Every time someone does something that doesn’t line up with your expectations, you think “Oh, they don’t like me,” but it’s not about you. It’s just people being people.

Which decade are you strangely nostalgic for even though you never lived it?

This is going to sound strange, but I have a weird fascination with WWI.

Which of your 24 songs is the most confessional?

Solar, from 25 in 26. It was influenced by the bright feeling of childhood and youth, and the idea that things are written in the stars. I wanted to go back to where it all starts, to the season of your life when things are blooming.

She had a showcase at Rolling Loud India last year. (INSTAGRAM/@ROLLINGLOUDINDIA)

What makes you feel like you’re the coolest person in the world?

Every time I’m at a gig and people are singing along to the lyrics, and I’m just jumping around on stage and hoping I make it through without collapsing. It’s like, “Is this my life now?”

Have any fans changed the way you thought about your music?

I have a lot of younger fans, girls as young as eight or nine, who say that my music empowers them. I’ll see these videos online, of these kids rapping and doing it with so much self-assurance, and it makes me feel so good. I’m happy they think my music gives them confidence.

Is there a piece of advice that gave you a much-needed reality check?

Everything that’s happened to me so far has been a result of not listening to anybody. There’s this motto I live by though: Don’t hyperfixate on everything. Because in the end, everything is irrelevant — people’s opinions, what’s going to happen in the future, your social status. Things change. Life goes on.

Is there a rumour you wish people would spread about you?

I wish they wouldn’t talk about me. Whenever there’s some controversy about me, I go offline and don’t interact with anyone. It’s bizarre, because it feels like one day, someone is angry about something you said or did, the next day a country is getting bombed, and we move onto the next outrage.

What is something you’ve completely changed your mind about in the last five years?

This may sound a bit dark, but I’ve gone from stressing about human mortality to accepting that all of our lives are temporary. It’s oddly freeing, realising that nothing really matters in the end.

Reble loves playing videogames, especially BioShock.

What is something you wish you could take your time figuring out?

I’d actually like to go back to school and figure out if an alternative life is possible. I studied engineering. I want to study a bit more. Perhaps get a degree in astrophysics.

What’s one thing you hope your 35-year-old self has figured out?

I hope to see myself living calmly at home, my fridge full of fruits and veggies. I can do it now, but I think my more responsible older self will have it figured out. Let’s see.

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2026

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