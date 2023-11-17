Rights, camera, action! A content creator’s guide to copyright laws

Hollywood’s SAG-AFTRA strike finally ended last week. Among the new rules: If an AI is creating a composite from bits of human actors – Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s smile, Cara Delevigne’s brows, Olivia Rodrigo’s nose – they’ll need permission from the actors in question. In September, the Delhi High Court upheld Anil Kapoor’s personality rights against misuse by AI. Kapoor’s name, image, likeness, voice and other attributes cannot be used without his consent. Use Anil Kapoor’s face and voice without permission and there will be consequences. “Jhakaas”, however, is not patented. (Shutterstock)

Don’t believe the popular myth that any song can be sampled if the clip is under 10 seconds. (Adobe stock)

The camera roll. Copyright begins the moment the work is created. In most cases, the person who’s captured the image and clip is the owner, regardless of whether a licence has been created for it. That means, if someone else uses it without permission or compensation, they’re stealing. “If it’s a commissioned work, if you’ve taken the picture or video for your employer or for a client who has commissioned such work, that person who is the owner,” says Nupur Agarwal. But, if a work is not original in the first place – a photo of a photo, a pirated video, downloaded audio clips – it’s stolen material by itself.

Copyright policies of most content-sharing platforms are clear. Only the creators of original work own the rights to their work. (Adobe stock)

The trending tune. Adding a tune to a Reel from Instagram’s selection for personal use is safe. Meta has purchased the licences for these songs on behalf of its users. “But if an influencer or a seller is making money from the songs, they could be sued,” says Kumar Agarwal. Meta’s music library for creating advertisements has fewer tunes. “There is also a clear distinction for the terms of use for a personal account and a business account on most social media platforms,” adds Iyer. Don’t believe the popular myth that any song can be sampled if the clip is under 10 seconds – it’s just not true.

