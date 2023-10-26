Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Decoding India’s chop, cutlet and patty
Chop, cutlet and patty mean different things in the West and in India. Blame history, geography, even politics. Just don’t let it get in the way of a good meal
What do these three culinary terms often used in India but derived from the names of Western dishes have in common: Chop, cutlet and patty?
There is a tradition in the West of breading and frying chopped or minced meat for dishes called croquettes or rissoles. But rarely are they made in this size or made to look so flat.
There is no unanimity about the date on which potatoes arrived in India. The credit is usually given to the Portuguese, who are supposed to have introduced them to our shores in the early 17th century .The problem with this theory is that there are very few old potato recipes in India dating to that period.
It seems probable that the potato only made a full-fledged appearance in India when the British planted it in local gardens in the 19th century. It certainly was common enough in Bengal to be included in biryani as a cheaper meat substitute by cooks in Metiabruz (what we call a Calcutta biryani today) in the second half of the 19th century.
That leaves us with patty. In the West, a patty is a flat disc of keema of the sort that goes into a hamburger. In India however, it means something entirely different: A savoury stuffed pastry. There are few exact equivalents in the West though the UK’s Cornish Pasty is probably a cousin. So is the ‘puff’ so beloved of South East Asian cuisine, where the curry puff, a similar dish, is a favourite.
What we can be certain of is that the idea of filling pastry patties with meat has been around for over a thousand years. The Sambusak of Arabia (the ancestor of our samosa) is one example. So is the calzone of Italy, which is not a kind of pizza as we sometimes think but a samosa-like dish created hundreds of years before pizza came along. Calzones and Sambusaks could be baked or fried. These dishes travelled around Europe and the Middle East, turning up in Portugal and Spain where they became the empanada (which then went to South America) and eventually to England as the pasty.
