Two weeks ago, somebody from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants got in touch with me. Each year, 50 Best gives an award to a restaurant to watch (It is actually called “One To Watch”) at the annual 50 Best in Asia ceremony. This year, they said, the award would go to a restaurant “that will be relevant to your market”.

Chef Johnson Ebenezer maintains a low profile, but Farmlore is one of the world’s top places to eat at.