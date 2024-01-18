Short memory, long con: Is it time for cancel culture to be cancelled?

Remember 2017? It was the year Kevin Spacey was cast out of Hollywood, after Broadway actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances in 1986 when Rapp was only 14 . Spacey handled the news poorly. He used the attention to come out of the closet, and issued a statement on Twitter saying he owed Rapp “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior”. He followed it up with the usual admissions about introspection and contrition.

Comedian Louis CK sold out a stadium mere months after admitting to sexual coercion.