Short memory, long con: Is it time for cancel culture to be cancelled?
Jan 18, 2024 06:29 PM IST
Cancel culture is in Phase 2. Disgraced celebs are riffing on their experiences and are even more popular. Was the movement flawed from the start?
Remember 2017? It was the year Kevin Spacey was cast out of Hollywood, after Broadway actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances in 1986 when Rapp was only 14 . Spacey handled the news poorly. He used the attention to come out of the closet, and issued a statement on Twitter saying he owed Rapp “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior”. He followed it up with the usual admissions about introspection and contrition.
Share this article