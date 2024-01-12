Shrink rap: Anoushka Shankar on her mini album and loving all things small

Some 35 acts are slated to play at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai later this month, but only one artist among them is cool enough to have called one of the Beatles “Uncle George”. And she’s bringing her sitar. Anoushka Shankar, 42, started out with platinum-level privilege. Her father is the late Pandit Ravi Shankar, perhaps the best-known sitarist of the last century. He influenced jazz saxophonist John Coltrane, jammed with violinist Yehudi Menuhin, and collaborated with George Harrison (hence Uncle George).

Anoushka Shankar plans to release three mini albums over the next few years. (LAURA LEWIS)