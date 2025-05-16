Sorry Boomers, young people’s lives are harder today. Here’s why

It’s not you. It’s the times. No, really. People in their 20s have it uniquely harder than before, say data and the experts. Here’s what Boomers don’t see when they hate on Kids These Days
Imagine paying ₹5,000, not ₹25,000, to watch Coldplay perform. That’s how much a ticket cost nine years ago, when they first visited India. Imagine paying less for an Uber ride than for an autorickshaw in Delhi. In 2015, Uber Go rides cost ₹7 per kilometre, while autos cost ₹8.5. You could get a flat-white at Starbucks (they launched it in 2015) for under ₹200. It costs ₹350 now. Ed Sheeran played a gig here that year. ₹5,000 could get you VIP Phase 2 tickets then. Now, that amount wouldn’t even get you past the gates of his Delhi gig – ticket prices started at ₹6,500 this year. At big-city restaurants, a single main course is priced in the four digits before GST. Nike just dropped its Alphafly racing sneakers for ₹22,795.