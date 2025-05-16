Menu Explore
Sorry Boomers, young people’s lives are harder today. Here’s why

ByAnushree Chatterjee
May 16, 2025 10:20 AM IST

It’s not you. It’s the times. No, really. People in their 20s have it uniquely harder than before, say data and the experts. Here’s what Boomers don’t see when they hate on Kids These Days

Imagine paying 5,000, not 25,000, to watch Coldplay perform. That’s how much a ticket cost nine years ago, when they first visited India. Imagine paying less for an Uber ride than for an autorickshaw in Delhi. In 2015, Uber Go rides cost 7 per kilometre, while autos cost 8.5. You could get a flat-white at Starbucks (they launched it in 2015) for under 200. It costs 350 now. Ed Sheeran played a gig here that year. 5,000 could get you VIP Phase 2 tickets then. Now, that amount wouldn’t even get you past the gates of his Delhi gig – ticket prices started at 6,500 this year. At big-city restaurants, a single main course is priced in the four digits before GST. Nike just dropped its Alphafly racing sneakers for 22,795.

Being young is not a crime. But for many young people at the moment, it seems like a punishment. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Being young is not a crime. But for many young people at the moment, it seems like a punishment. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
At big-city restaurants, a single main course is priced in the four digits. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
At big-city restaurants, a single main course is priced in the four digits. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Today, even simple pleasures such as going out with friends requires complicated maths. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Today, even simple pleasures such as going out with friends requires complicated maths. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The era of introductory pricing for app-based services like Netflix and Uber is over. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The era of introductory pricing for app-based services like Netflix and Uber is over. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Nine years ago, Coldplay tickets cost ₹5,000. Similar-tier entry cost ₹25,000 this year. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Nine years ago, Coldplay tickets cost ₹5,000. Similar-tier entry cost ₹25,000 this year. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
