Sorry Boomers, young people’s lives are harder today. Here’s why

Imagine paying ₹5,000, not ₹25,000, to watch Coldplay perform. That’s how much a ticket cost nine years ago, when they first visited India. Imagine paying less for an Uber ride than for an autorickshaw in Delhi. In 2015, Uber Go rides cost ₹7 per kilometre, while autos cost ₹8.5. You could get a flat-white at Starbucks (they launched it in 2015) for under ₹200. It costs ₹350 now. Ed Sheeran played a gig here that year. ₹5,000 could get you VIP Phase 2 tickets then. Now, that amount wouldn’t even get you past the gates of his Delhi gig – ticket prices started at ₹6,500 this year. At big-city restaurants, a single main course is priced in the four digits before GST. Nike just dropped its Alphafly racing sneakers for ₹22,795.

Being young is not a crime. But for many young people at the moment, it seems like a punishment. (SHUTTERSTOCK)