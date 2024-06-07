 Spark notes: Why the meet-cute is the ultimate test of movie romance - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spark notes: Why the meet-cute is the ultimate test of movie romance

ByAnushree Nande
Jun 07, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Boy meets girl. It’s awkward but adorable. First contact can make or break a rom-com. Is there a formula for getting it right?

All right, rom-com stans, let’s line up the meet-cute cliches: The literal bumping into a stranger, the rescue from a social mess, the hate-at-first-sight, the mix-up, the one where she falls harder for his brother, the two wildly disparate leads reaching for the same book in the shop, the strangers on a journey.

A meet-cute is often awkward but adorable, like the one in Anyone But You (2024).
A meet-cute is often awkward but adorable, like the one in Anyone But You (2024).
In Notting Hill (1999), the main characters meet at a bookshop for the first time.
In Notting Hill (1999), the main characters meet at a bookshop for the first time.
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2021) had the perfect childhood meet-cute.
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2021) had the perfect childhood meet-cute.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spark notes: Why the meet-cute is the ultimate test of movie romance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On