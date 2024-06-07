Spark notes: Why the meet-cute is the ultimate test of movie romance

Boy meets girl. It’s awkward but adorable. First contact can make or break a rom-com. Is there a formula for getting it right?
All right, rom-com stans, let’s line up the meet-cute cliches: The literal bumping into a stranger, the rescue from a social mess, the hate-at-first-sight, the mix-up, the one where she falls harder for his brother, the two wildly disparate leads reaching for the same book in the shop, the strangers on a journey.
