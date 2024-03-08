Spectator by Seema Goswami: A filter for the strain

One of the first questions that doctors ask you at a medical examination is whether you are suffering from stress. And given the pressures of modern life, rare is the person who does not answer with a resounding yes. When you do confess to feeling stressed, you are generally asked to do some light yoga or meditation, lighten your workload, develop a healthier lifestyle, and so on.

If you’re feeling burnt out, there’s nothing better than spending some time in nature. (Adobe Stock)