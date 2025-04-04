Spectator by Seema Goswami: Fast, but don’t be furious

I write this column on the first day of the nine-day period of Navratri, a festival that has always had special resonance for me and my family. But, for the life of me, I can’t remember a time when we began the Navratras (as we Punjabis tend to call them) by policing the streets to check if meat was being sold in the shops. Nor did we ever worry about our Bengali neighbours (this was in what was then called Calcutta) eating fish or mutton during this period.

For kids, the highlight of the nine days was snacking on aloo parathas. (ADOBE STOCK)