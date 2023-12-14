Spectator by Seema Goswami: Hilltop holiday? Beach, please
Dec 15, 2023 05:28 AM IST
Dreams change and so can your dream escape. Don’t choose between mountains or beaches. Get there and enjoy yourself
So, are you a beach person or a mountains person? Are you the kind of person that loves splashing in the waves and then drying off on warm white sands? Or are you one of those who loves snuggling down under layers of covers next to a roaring fire, with a glass of brandy and a good book in hand, while the snow turns the landscape white outside your window?