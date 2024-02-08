 Spectator by Seema Goswami: Jaipur is part of the plot - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: Jaipur is part of the plot

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Jaipur is part of the plot

BySeema Goswami
Feb 09, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The Jaipur Literature Festival celebrates books, authors, publishing and stories. But there’s music, parties and fun too

I have been attending the Jaipur Literary Festival (JLF) on and off for more than a decade. And I have to confess that I had begun to take the wealth of riches it brings to us a little bit for granted. But when the Rajasthan deputy chief minister (and Jaipur princess) Diya Kumari inaugurated the festival this year and declared that JLF did more for Rajasthan tourism in five days than the state government could do in a year, I realised with a start how right she was.

Mary Beard, Bonnie Garmus and Peter Frankopan were among the speakers this year. (HT Archives)
Mary Beard, Bonnie Garmus and Peter Frankopan were among the speakers this year. (HT Archives)
Shashi Tharoor always manages to draw crowds at the Jaipur Literature Festival. (HT Archives)
Shashi Tharoor always manages to draw crowds at the Jaipur Literature Festival. (HT Archives)
It took the JLF — spearheaded by Sanjoy K Roy, Namita Gokhale and (above) William Dalrymple — to turn Jaipur into a literary mecca.
It took the JLF — spearheaded by Sanjoy K Roy, Namita Gokhale and (above) William Dalrymple — to turn Jaipur into a literary mecca.
Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Jaipur princess Diya Kumari is all praise for the JLF. (HT Archives)
Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Jaipur princess Diya Kumari is all praise for the JLF. (HT Archives)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On