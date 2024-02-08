Spectator by Seema Goswami: Jaipur is part of the plot

I have been attending the Jaipur Literary Festival (JLF) on and off for more than a decade. And I have to confess that I had begun to take the wealth of riches it brings to us a little bit for granted. But when the Rajasthan deputy chief minister (and Jaipur princess) Diya Kumari inaugurated the festival this year and declared that JLF did more for Rajasthan tourism in five days than the state government could do in a year, I realised with a start how right she was.

Mary Beard, Bonnie Garmus and Peter Frankopan were among the speakers this year. (HT Archives)