Spectator by Seema Goswami: Jaipur is part of the plot
Feb 09, 2024 05:02 AM IST
The Jaipur Literature Festival celebrates books, authors, publishing and stories. But there’s music, parties and fun too
I have been attending the Jaipur Literary Festival (JLF) on and off for more than a decade. And I have to confess that I had begun to take the wealth of riches it brings to us a little bit for granted. But when the Rajasthan deputy chief minister (and Jaipur princess) Diya Kumari inaugurated the festival this year and declared that JLF did more for Rajasthan tourism in five days than the state government could do in a year, I realised with a start how right she was.
Share this article