Spectator by Seema Goswami: Next thing on the list
Jan 26, 2024 09:44 AM IST
Turns out, making a list and checking it twice is quite satisfying. Put pen to paper or type it out, but get those tasks done
There are basically two kinds of people in this world: Those who make lists and the ones who don’t. My husband comes firmly in the second category. He has an almost pathological dread of listing things down on paper. I, on the other hand, can do almost nothing without first listing it, either on paper or on the Notes app on my phone.
