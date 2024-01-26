 Spectator by Seema Goswami: Next thing on the list - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: Next thing on the list

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Next thing on the list

BySeema Goswami
Jan 26, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Turns out, making a list and checking it twice is quite satisfying. Put pen to paper or type it out, but get those tasks done

There are basically two kinds of people in this world: Those who make lists and the ones who don’t. My husband comes firmly in the second category. He has an almost pathological dread of listing things down on paper. I, on the other hand, can do almost nothing without first listing it, either on paper or on the Notes app on my phone.

I have four master-lists for packing when I travel. (Adobe Stock)
I have four master-lists for packing when I travel. (Adobe Stock)
Making grocery lists is usually the easiest way to start taking notes. (Adobe Stock)
Making grocery lists is usually the easiest way to start taking notes. (Adobe Stock)
Read The Checklist Manifesto to know how list-making can save lives.
Read The Checklist Manifesto to know how list-making can save lives.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On