 Spectator by Seema Goswami: Sailing the rough C - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: Sailing the rough C

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Sailing the rough C

BySeema Goswami
Feb 16, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Someone else’s disease and misfortune shouldn’t bring out the voyeur in you. Offer support and find ways to be of actual help

No sooner had Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer than the speculation started. What kind of cancer was it? At what stage had it been discovered? What was the first line of treatment? Was it chemotherapy or radiation? Would he need surgery? Was he going to try some alternative therapies? What was the prognosis? How was he feeling? How was Queen Camilla coping?

When King Charles’s cancer diagnosis hit the news, people began asking intrusive, thoughtless questions. (Shutterstock)
When King Charles’s cancer diagnosis hit the news, people began asking intrusive, thoughtless questions. (Shutterstock)
If someone shares their cancer diagnosis, make yourself useful instead of offering up cliches. (Shutterstock)
If someone shares their cancer diagnosis, make yourself useful instead of offering up cliches. (Shutterstock)
If someone shares news of their diagnosis, don’t suggest quack remedies that worked for your aunt. (Shutterstock)
If someone shares news of their diagnosis, don’t suggest quack remedies that worked for your aunt. (Shutterstock)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On