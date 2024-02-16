Spectator by Seema Goswami: Sailing the rough C
Feb 16, 2024 10:12 AM IST
Someone else’s disease and misfortune shouldn’t bring out the voyeur in you. Offer support and find ways to be of actual help
No sooner had Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer than the speculation started. What kind of cancer was it? At what stage had it been discovered? What was the first line of treatment? Was it chemotherapy or radiation? Would he need surgery? Was he going to try some alternative therapies? What was the prognosis? How was he feeling? How was Queen Camilla coping?
Share this article