Spectator by Seema Goswami: Sailing the rough C

No sooner had Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer than the speculation started. What kind of cancer was it? At what stage had it been discovered? What was the first line of treatment? Was it chemotherapy or radiation? Would he need surgery? Was he going to try some alternative therapies? What was the prognosis? How was he feeling? How was Queen Camilla coping?

When King Charles’s cancer diagnosis hit the news, people began asking intrusive, thoughtless questions. (Shutterstock)