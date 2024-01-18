Spectator by Seema Goswami: See and be scene

One of my favourite sports – as regular readers will know – is people-watching. I indulge in this while eating out at restaurants, at airports, in shopping malls, well, nearly everywhere I can snoop on unsuspecting folk. I check out the latest fashions, eavesdrop on conversations to get inspiration for this column, and try and spot the latest social mores while I am at it.

People are now much less inhibited about posing for photos and taking selfies in public. (Adobe Stock)