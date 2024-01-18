close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: See and be scene

Spectator by Seema Goswami: See and be scene

BySeema Goswami
Jan 18, 2024 06:45 PM IST

Is it a mad, mad world? Today, strangers’ personalities and quirks are on full display for anyone who cares to watch

One of my favourite sports – as regular readers will know – is people-watching. I indulge in this while eating out at restaurants, at airports, in shopping malls, well, nearly everywhere I can snoop on unsuspecting folk. I check out the latest fashions, eavesdrop on conversations to get inspiration for this column, and try and spot the latest social mores while I am at it.

People are now much less inhibited about posing for photos and taking selfies in public. (Adobe Stock)
People are now much less inhibited about posing for photos and taking selfies in public. (Adobe Stock)
We seem to have lost all our inhibitions when it comes to behaving in public. (Adobe Stock)
We seem to have lost all our inhibitions when it comes to behaving in public. (Adobe Stock)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On