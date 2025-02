It was my mother who first modelled self-care to me — even though I was too young at that time to recognise it for what it was. We lived in a joint family with my grandparents, and running a household of seven people with minimal help was a full-time job for her. But in the midst of all that chaos, my mother still found ways to carve out some time for herself.

In an Indian family, especially a joint family, self-care can look like waking up early to read or have a cup of tea. (ADOBE STOCK)