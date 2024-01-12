Spectator by Seema Goswami: Take the middle road
Jan 12, 2024 10:16 AM IST
If you grew up middle class, some habits are hard to shake. Some you don’t notice. Some you’ll probably treasure forever
The definition of being middle class in India has changed in my lifetime. When I was growing up, it basically meant any family who could afford to send their children to English-medium schools, who could go on holiday twice a year (even if it was just to visit relatives), and who could save a little something over from the combined household salaries every month. Most people who called themselves middle class could not afford a car (though they did take taxis on special occasions) and air travel was a luxury that only the rich could afford.
