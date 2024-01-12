Spectator by Seema Goswami: Take the middle road

The definition of being middle class in India has changed in my lifetime. When I was growing up, it basically meant any family who could afford to send their children to English-medium schools, who could go on holiday twice a year (even if it was just to visit relatives), and who could save a little something over from the combined household salaries every month. Most people who called themselves middle class could not afford a car (though they did take taxis on special occasions) and air travel was a luxury that only the rich could afford.

Shows such as Gullak do a good job of portraying middle-class families and their struggles.