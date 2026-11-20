Nowhere do our double standards show up more readily than in our treatment of Sonia Gandhi’s ethnic origins. I was reminded of this afresh when her memoir, Belonging, was released recently and social media exploded — yes again — about how at the end of the day, Sonia was an Italian and would remain so no matter how many times she claimed to be an Indian.

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Reading these vitriolic posts didn’t really anger me — this kind of thing is par for the course on social media. But yes, I was saddened to see our double standards are alive and well when it comes to deciding who is Indian and who is, most definitely, not.

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For the haters, Usha Vance, who was born and raised in America, is more Indian than Gandhi. (INSTAGRAM/@VP)

In her memoir, Gandhi talks movingly about her childhood days and teenage years in Italy. She falls in love with an Indian man, marries him, and moves across the world to make a life with him in his home and his country. She is honest enough to admit that she found India difficult to adjust to in the beginning. The sights and sounds were different from what she was used to. She lived with a mother-in-law she was intimidated by (before she grew to love her). And, she writes, she found it tough to relish the tastes and smells of Indian food.

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{{^usCountry}} Cue: Cries of ‘sacrilege’ all around. How dare she say that she found the smell of Indian spices challenging! That is such a racist thing to say! Doesn’t she realise that this is an insult to a billion Indians who love their food? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cue: Cries of ‘sacrilege’ all around. How dare she say that she found the smell of Indian spices challenging! That is such a racist thing to say! Doesn’t she realise that this is an insult to a billion Indians who love their food? {{/usCountry}}

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Gandhi is fond of arhar daal and looks forward to eating it every time she returns home after a trip. (ADOBE STOCK)

Never mind that Gandhi then goes on to write that she soon began to love the Indian food that was served every day at home. And that even to this day, there is one dish that is made in her household daily: The humble arhar daal. So fond is Gandhi of this dish now that she looks forward to eating it every time she returns home after a trip. And yes, she adds, she now finds European food — that she would miss so much when she first got married — too bland and misses the spice hit of Indian food when she travels abroad.

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If a love of daal-chawal doesn’t make you authentically Indian, then what does? Is it dressing in Indian clothes — as Gandhi chooses to do? Is it giving birth to two Indian children — as she has? Is it holding an Indian passport — as she does? Is it choosing to stay on in India even after her husband was so brutally assassinated? Is it leading a political party, winning elections, becoming a member of Parliament? Well, if you listen to the social media chorus that erupted after the publication of Belonging, then none of this is enough for her to be seen as Indian.

Who, then, do these people see as Indian instead? Well, I am glad that you asked. They are happy — indeed, ecstatic — to claim any foreign national of Indian origin as one of them, never mind how un-Indian they might be. So, Nikki Haley and Usha Vance, both born and raised in America, are more Indian to them than Gandhi who has chosen to make India her home. But that, I am afraid, says more about them than it does about Sonia herself.

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From HT Brunch, November 21, 2026

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