Spectator by Seema Goswami: Vanish into thin air

This is the time of year when people’s minds veer inexorably towards thoughts of a vacation. Not just because the year-end is around the corner but also because almost every Indian city is surrounded by a miasma of polluted air. And the only way to escape it is to travel to a destination where the AQI is in double figures. If you’re among those looking for not just a vacation but an aircation, then here’s a handy list of places where you can head. Vietnam is a great place for year-end vacays, especially with scenic spots such as Dai Lanh beach. (ADOBE STOCK)

I know, I know, everyone tends to gravitate towards Goa at this time of year. But frankly, I find it overrated as a holiday spot. The flights are insanely expensive, the hotels are overpriced and don’t even get me started on the taxi mafia which makes life miserable for all visitors. You are much better off heading to Vietnam, where you can enjoy a luxury holiday (and much better food) at a fraction of the price. Both Saigon and Hanoi are great cities to explore, and when you tire of the urban life, you can head for such beach destinations as Phu Quoc and Nha Trang. If you want something further off the beaten track, head for Con Dao Island or Ninh Van Bay.

Sri Lanka’s Galle offers much-needed respite from the toxic air quality back home. (ADOBE STOCK)

Thailand is another good option though Bangkok has probably been done and dusted by most people. Instead, take a direct flight to Phuket or Krabi to enjoy a beach holiday. Islands like Koh Samui need a connecting flight but are well worth the effort. And if it’s mountain air rather than beaches that you are looking for, then you can’t go wrong with Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai. The food is amazing, the hotels are good value, and nobody has even heard of an air purifier.

If you are looking for a country that has a little bit of everything, then you simply can’t go wrong with Sri Lanka. There are seaside destinations with the most pristine of beaches; there are hill resorts that haven’t been overdeveloped to within an inch of their lives; there are rolling tea estates with verdant green as far as the eye can see; and there are temple towns galore. And no matter where you go, there is clean air.

Wayanad in Kerala has breathtaking scenery and an AQI that doesn’t go above the 20s (ADOBE STOCK)

Bhutan is another option for those looking to take a breather (quite literally). You can explore the capital city of Thimpu; visit Punakha Dzong to visit the Palace of Great Happiness; trek to the Tiger’s Nest monastery or simply drive to the Dochula or Chele La pass to enjoy the breathtaking (there I go again!) scenery.

If you want to stay within the boundaries of India, then your best bet is to travel to the south. Such hill stations as Ooty (Tamil Nadu) and Wayanad (Kerala) have an AQI that doesn’t go above the 20s. The North East is similarly blessed with clean air all across, whether it is Sikkim, Meghalaya or Arunachal Pradesh you visit. You can go hiking, white water rafting, or simply enjoy the sight of stunning blue skies which are such a rarity in north India.

But remember, once you come back, it will be hermetically sealed rooms and air purifiers running all day once again. So, make the most of your aircation – your lungs will thank you for it.

From HT Brunch, November 22, 2025

