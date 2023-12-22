Spectator by Seema Goswami: Walking in a winter wonderland
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. In Kolkata, however, it’s a celebration for the whole city, regardless of religion
Growing up in Calcutta, Christmas was always a magical time of the year for me. It wasn’t just that I went to a convent school or that I had Christian friends who would celebrate this day as a religious festival. It was also because Christmas – or Burra Din, as we called it in Cal – had been transformed into a secular holiday by the denizens of the city, who treated it as a special occasion to be marked by fireworks, streetlights, neighbourhood parties and community picnics, in which everyone would wear silly hats, eat, drink and make very merry indeed.
