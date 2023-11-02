Splitting up the budget: Money tips for the single soul
Nov 03, 2023 05:26 AM IST
Singlehood is as hard on the pocket as it is on the heart. A guide to flying solo in comfort all through
Half the songs out there are about love. But listen carefully. The other half are about money: how Cash Rules Everything, paying Bills Bills Bills, how B*tch Better Have it, earning it, deserving it, making it, spending it. We need both, certainly. But as Indian women marry later and later, they’re starting to realise that while finding love is risky, making money doesn’t have to be.
Swipe left on debt. “Avoid taking on too many loans on a single, fixed income such as a salary,” Tikku says. “Remember that you’ll have to pay them off on your own.”
