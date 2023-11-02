close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Splitting up the budget: Money tips for the single soul

Splitting up the budget: Money tips for the single soul

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Nov 03, 2023 05:26 AM IST

Singlehood is as hard on the pocket as it is on the heart. A guide to flying solo in comfort all through

Half the songs out there are about love. But listen carefully. The other half are about money: how Cash Rules Everything, paying Bills Bills Bills, how B*tch Better Have it, earning it, deserving it, making it, spending it. We need both, certainly. But as Indian women marry later and later, they’re starting to realise that while finding love is risky, making money doesn’t have to be.

Take stock of how much you need to earn to manage your existing lifestyle as a single woman. (Adobe Stock)
Take stock of how much you need to earn to manage your existing lifestyle as a single woman. (Adobe Stock)
Avoid taking on too many loans. If you’re single, you’ll have to pay them off on your own. (Shutterstock)
Avoid taking on too many loans. If you’re single, you’ll have to pay them off on your own. (Shutterstock)

Swipe left on debt. “Avoid taking on too many loans on a single, fixed income such as a salary,” Tikku says. “Remember that you’ll have to pay them off on your own.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out