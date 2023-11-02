Splitting up the budget: Money tips for the single soul

Half the songs out there are about love. But listen carefully. The other half are about money: how Cash Rules Everything, paying Bills Bills Bills, how B*tch Better Have it, earning it, deserving it, making it, spending it. We need both, certainly. But as Indian women marry later and later, they’re starting to realise that while finding love is risky, making money doesn’t have to be. Take stock of how much you need to earn to manage your existing lifestyle as a single woman. (Adobe Stock)