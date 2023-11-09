The art of the unwind: Holiday hacks and memories with Shivan & Narresh

Think of Delhi designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja as young India’s favourite beach boys. In a market blinded by shiny, embellished bridalwear, their resortwear label, Shivan & Narresh, has set fashion goals for women vacationing along the coast, by the pool, on a cruise and every sunny spot where they can let their hair down. The swimsuits carry unique resin embroidery, beads and jewels. The ensembles draw inspiration from their travel adventures, art and artists. It’s sexy, flirty, whimsical work that somehow manages to keep the right curves reined in. It’s geared towards millennials and Gen-Zs, “not baby boomers”, Kukreja says. It’s safe to say they know a thing or two about acing a vacation. Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja’s resortwear label, Shivan & Narresh, has set vacation goals for Indian women. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

The duo are inspired by the destinations they holiday in, it was most recently Finland. (instagram/@shivanbhatiya)

The label, however, is “50% Shivan and 50% Narresh”, says Bhatiya. It’s functionality and fantasy all at once. They launched it in 2010, after graduating from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi, and completing their Master’s at Italy’s prestigious Istituto Europeo di Design. If Kukreja (above) is on a ten-day holiday, he will carry twelve looks. Bhatiya is the overpacker. (instagram/@narresh)

Getting Indians to dress better for the beach took some doing. “In our parents’ generation, women would either be seen in nighties or jeans at beaches,” Kukreja says. Swimwear – shiny, stretchy, garishly coloured, badly sewn – was reserved for hotel pools, gymkhanas and competitive events. It sat at odds with the rest of modern India’s holiday wardrobe. It reflected nothing of what was happening in Indian fashion. Shivan & Narresh hoped to change that. The label is 50% Shivan and 50% Narresh, function and fantasy all at once. (Instagram/@shivanandnarresh)

Four years after their launch, the duo launched bikini saris, reimagining the swimwear staple as something to wear to soirees and cocktails too. It took fashion by storm, catapulting them to international fame as celebrities such as Padma Lakshmi, Dita Von Teese and Nicki Minaj wore them to galas. They were also the first Indian label to showcase at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in 2012 in Miami. Everyone thinks the same way on a holiday. We all want to feel desirable and look sexy. (instagram/@shivanandnarresh)

The world could take a leaf out of the Indian holidayer’s book, and learn to dress their best while travelling, says Kukreja. Western tourists are traditionally averse to wearing bright colours, even at tropical destinations. Indians, on the other hand, love colour, and might do well to tone it down while they unwind, not just with their palette. “We really are the loudest everywhere we go,” Bhatiya admits, laughing. “I was recently in Bhutan. There were other visitors from India, and it was easily the loudest group there, so everyone knew that it was the Indians making the most noise. I couldn’t even say anything because I too was part of the same crowd.”

