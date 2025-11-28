The Brunch round-up for November 29: The week and how it made us feel

Connecting the dots. We were today years old when we learnt that Sabrina Carpenter is kind of a nepo baby. Her aunt is Nancy Cartwright, the voice behind The Simpsons characters Bart, Maggie, Ralph Wiggum and basically half of Springfield. What we also didn’t know? Cartwright is a Scientologist. Thankfully, Sabrina did not inherit that part of the family legacy. We were today years old when we learnt that Sabrina Carpenter is kind of a nepo baby. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Darshan Magdum-Boy Throb promos are confusing. Who’s promoting whom? (INSTAGRAM/@DARSHANMAGDUM)

Going fourth. First, US boy band Boy Throb appeared out of nowhere. Then, they started featuring Indian content creator Darshan Magdum in nearly all their Reels. They claim he’s the fourth member, and only visa hurdles prevent Darshan from joining them. We’re not sure who’s promoting whom. Is this the weirdest collab of the year?

New Save Collective, a gamer group, uses Fortnite roleplays to teach people about ICE agents. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Gaming the system. New Save Collective, a gamer group, has been using Fortnite and GTA roleplays to teach people how to deal with immigration agents in the US. Some of the roleplayers are IRL lawyers or police officers too. The group also teaches people how to speak out against xenophobia online. This is how to use tech for good.

There’s a new version of Pikachu in the Poke-verse, called Peakychu. (INSTAGRAM/@POKEMON)

Saying boo. Stop and search! There’s a new version of Pikachu in the Poke-verse. Peakychu, who will debut in the game Pokemon Pokopia, looks like a ghost-type Pokemon, snowy fur and all. It’s even cuter than the yellow OG. Powers? We don’t know. But we do know that they should have called it Pikaboo.

Another month, another Insta trend. The newest one tells you what not to do in your 20s. (INSTAGRAM/@IAMMEGANLUCYY)

Living with regrets. Another month, another Insta trend. “In your 20s, you’ll meet [insert ex/toxic boss/mean girl here]. It’s very important that you [insert life-defining reaction here]”. People are using it to mark the red flag they should have seen early. But here’s the thing: It’s hindsight bias, not good advice. No one can really tell what a canon event is until after it’s passed. In your 20s, make mistakes, maybe?

Avatar director James Cameron is co-directing Billie Eilish’s concert movie. What? (INSTAGRAM/@BILLIEEILISH)

Letting it sink in. Yes. We also did a double take when we heard that Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron is co-directing Billie Eilish’s concert movie. It’s giving “Boomer boss tries to vibe with Gen Z intern”. Of course, it’s a 3D film. And will likely have a four-hour runtime and at least one whisper-sung ballad performed underwater. As long as we don’t have to buy special headphones to enjoy it, we’re game.

Karan Johar interviewed the Udaipur wedding couple, KWK style, on stage. So jealous. (INSTAGRAM/@KARANJOHAR)

Flexing with Karan. We’re so over THAT billionaire wedding in Udaipur. The only moment that actually stood out? Karan Johar interviewing the couple, KWK style, on stage. Even haters would agree: Hosting your own mini Koffee with Karan is a pretty solid power move.

Why are all the billionaires advocating for so many vampire-coded longevity hacks? (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Stocking up on garlic. Great. More superrich trying to biohack longevity. First, Bryan Johnson evangelised garlic pills. Now, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal says “all you need to do” is hang upside down because “gravity reduces our lifespan”. Why are all these tips so vampire-coded? Edward Cullen, undead since 1918, had fewer cliches.

