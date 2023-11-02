The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re Sia effortlessly sings in Punjabi on the chorus of Hass Hass, with Diljit Dosanjh.

Tony Hawk’s son, Riley, married Kurt Cobain’s daughter, (above) Frances Bean.

Who knew that the idea of Tony Hawk’s son, Riley, marrying Kurt Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean, would fill us with so much joy? He was a sk8r boi... thankfully she didn’t say she’d see him l8r, boy. REM frontman Michael Stipe officiated the wedding. Stipe is the bride’s godfather; her godmother is Drew Barrymore. That’s heavy duty! Karan Johar is saying all the right things about mental health in the new season.

He’s saying all the right things about mental health in the new season. This, after he was trolled for it last season, when he monologued about battling what he suspects is depression. Mental health is not trendy addition for the ratings. He has a platform and a chance to be responsible. Don’t spill the wrong beans. Eminem is releasing bottled Mom’s Spaghetti.

Our palms are sweaty, knees, weak, and arms, heavy. Eminem is releasing bottled Mom’s Spaghetti. It’s an extension of his restaurants in Detroit and New York City. Get your US cousin to lug a jar back for the Christmas holidays. And pray it doesn’t come with a vomit-covered sweater.

