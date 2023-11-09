close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Nov 09, 2023 10:09 PM IST

This week, we’re grieving with Vir Das, saluting North West, defrosting with Mariah Carey and following Ma Anand Sheela

Killers of the Flower Moon features Martin Scorsese favs Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Alongside is the discovery of the year; Lily Gladstone overshadows DiCaprio in every scene, playing Mollie Burkhart, a woman from the Osage Nation, whose family is being targeted and killed for their connection to the oil-rich lands of Oklahoma. We can’t wait to see more of her.

Those November memes featuring Mariah Carey defrosting herself for Christmas are legend. This year, Carey fully leaned in and released a video of herself literally defrosting, singing, “It’s tiiiiiiiiimmme”. It also features her kids, Moroccan and Monroe. We love a queen who can take a joke.

What’s your favourite Sunday memory? Das posted his a few days ago, about being grateful for the pandemic because he got to spend a so much time with his dog, Watson, who passed away recently. Sunday was bath day for the once-exuberant pupper. The long ritual would have him out cold, snoring. “Some could argue I’ve achieved a fair amount. Nothing has given me more pride than those moments. Love is a bathroom flow, pride...a nap,” RiP Watson.

Sign out