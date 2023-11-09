This week, we’re... The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Lily Gladstone overshadows DiCaprio in every scene of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon features Martin Scorsese favs Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Alongside is the discovery of the year; Lily Gladstone overshadows DiCaprio in every scene, playing Mollie Burkhart, a woman from the Osage Nation, whose family is being targeted and killed for their connection to the oil-rich lands of Oklahoma. We can’t wait to see more of her. This year, Carey fully leaned in and released a video of herself literally defrosting, singing, “It’s tiiiiiiiiimmme”.

Those November memes featuring Mariah Carey defrosting herself for Christmas are legend. This year, Carey fully leaned in and released a video of herself literally defrosting, singing, “It’s tiiiiiiiiimmme”. It also features her kids, Moroccan and Monroe. We love a queen who can take a joke. Vir Das recently posted about Sundays during the pandemic, which were bath days for his once-exuberant pupper, Watson.

What’s your favourite Sunday memory? Das posted his a few days ago, about being grateful for the pandemic because he got to spend a so much time with his dog, Watson, who passed away recently. Sunday was bath day for the once-exuberant pupper. The long ritual would have him out cold, snoring. “Some could argue I’ve achieved a fair amount. Nothing has given me more pride than those moments. Love is a bathroom flow, pride...a nap,” RiP Watson.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!